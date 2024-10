Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer, and Songwriter B Angie B is returning with her new single "It's You" after a long 8 year hiatus from the music business.

The single was produced by James Worthy, and Ronell Sessoms also written by Angela Boyd (B Angie B) giving a retro 90's R&B style under the label imprint Humble Sound Records.

"It's You" ia available on all streaming platforms.

To purchase, visit: https://song.link/BAngieBItsYou

