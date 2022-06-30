Award-Winning LOVE CHICKEN, A Nonbinary Love Story, Extended At The Hollywood Fringe!

The award-winning play LOVE CHICKEN, a nonbinary love story has been extended at the Hollywood Fringe!

LOVE CHICKEN is an award-winning queer comedy celebrating a Producer's Encore Award, a nomination for Best Comedy, and winning the "Theatre Theater Podcast Playwright Award" at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. An additional performance has been added at The McCadden on Friday, July 8 at 7 pm.

Love Chicken explores interpersonal questions of belonging, choices, and love. The main characters, Yan and Lolo, are struggling with the same challenges of friendship that so many adults do--particularly in the queer and trans communities where friendships can be difficult to develop and maintain in the shifting contexts of romantic and platonic dynamics. Complicating things further are Yan's straight, cis husband Dave and Lolo's new crush, Max, a bartender who is more comfortable holding back than expressing themselves. These conflicts unfold over the planning of a chaotic weekend getaway and an eventful night at Lolo's apartment in the aftermath. Starring Mod Becher, Bella Velarde, Mitch Schlagel, and Summer Benson.

See the encore performance of Love Chicken at the Asylum @ McCadden Theatre: 1157 N. McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Encore Performance: Friday, July 8, 2022 - 7:00pm | 90 min. Ticket Info: www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7380?tab=tickets.