Audrey Nuna, BIIANCO & More Join Lineup for Lightning In A Bottle 2025

Do LaB has revealed the music lineup for North America's original boutique festival, Lightning in a Bottle, returning to Buena Vista Lake in Southern California during Memorial Day Weekend from May 21-25, 2025.

LIB is your gateway to the extraordinary, a technicolor beacon for individuality in a monochrome world. It's a place where outrageousness is currency and fun triumphs over all - a journey hand curated by the counterculturists and party-people of Do LaB, dotted with surprises that continually reimagine what a festival can mean to its attendees. It's not just about catching Lightning, this is your chance to be the electricity you wish to see in the world and have the best time of your life in the process - are you ready?

Music curation is an art at LIB. The 2025 lineup is stacked with some of electronic music's most sought after talent, but this festival isn't just about names on a poster. The Do LaB crew have dedicated their lives to redefining how music is experienced, designing stage atmospheres that bring out the absolute best from their artists, inspire joy, and promote connection. One minute you are seeing your favorite artist in a larger than life stage environment, the next you are seeing them go B2B with an under-the-radar DJ on a small community stage late into the night. It's wild, it's unpredictable, and it's all waiting for you.

LIB's 2025 music programming criss-crosses electronic genres du jour, spanning from indie-electronic, house, and techno, to UKG and dubstep. Highlight acts include crossover super producer Jamie xx, meteoric Chicago tech house sensation John Summit, the inimitable UK selector Four Tet, pioneering psychedelic funk trio Khruangbin, and Compton DJ and beatmaker Channel Tres.

Other top billing highlights include British powerhouse Shygirl presents Club Shy, riddim royalty Subtronics, breakout star Sammy Virji, German electro-dance producer Monolink, iconic and unifying dance figure The Blessed Madonna, trap titan TroyBoi, and the return of legendary house producer and Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke.

Indie music shines through on the 2025 lineup with acts such as synth pop duo Magdalena Bay, one of the most vital voices in Alt R&B Amaarae, Brooklyn brightlights and Book Club Radio founders Tinzo + Jojo, Toro y Moi and Poolside alumn Brijean, hyper pop princess Audrey Nuna, and Tamil-Swiss vocalist Priya Ragu.

Additional highlights include euphoric UKG flagbearers salute and Interplanetary Criminal, the recent global underground triumphs of Joy Orbison, fashionable twin sister duo Coco & Breezy, Haitian house star Francis Mercier, newly formed power duo Girl Math (VNSSA & Nala), melodic maestros like Sultan + Shepard (DJ Set) and Tinlicker, and bass favorites Hamdi, Tape B, and PEEKABOO.

Rounding out the lineup, fans will be able to enjoy sets from Sama' Abdulhadi, Sofia Kourtesis, Chloé Caillet, Flowdan, and KILIMANJARO alongside the next generation of showstopping talent represented by SYREETA, BIIANCO, Sicaria, Bianca Oblivion, AHADADREAM, Mary Droppinz, Kito, and more.

LIB's musical journey guides attendees from its wildly immersive core stages Lightning, Woogie, and Thunder, onwards to its community-driven programming at The Stacks, The Junkyard, and The Grand Artique. Each stage features its own unique aesthetic, vision, and sound, balancing fan-favorite bookings with a constant sense of discovery.

The immersive Compass area offers a diverse array of educational opportunities to engage the senses, expand the mind, and inspire community action with topics that include indigenous cultures, psychedelic medicine, climate change, love & relationships, healthy eating, and more. Attendees can learn from the past and present in order to better integrate, collaborate, and thrive in our world's future.

Lightning in a Bottle offers both three day and five day ticket options, as well as hotel packages. The three day pass will be available as part of the general on sale, and makes the LIB experience more accessible to those who'd like to build their own adventure at their own pace.

Other packages available this year include the return of Easy Peasy Pre-Set Camping and Pre-Set RV options, taking away any of the stress of setting up camp upon arrival and instead being met with the convenience of having accommodations taken care of from the outset. VIP options will also be available for guests looking for the joy of a camping festival with an elevated experience. VIP pass holders can find reprieve in backstage lounges at Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie, grab refreshments in these areas at exclusive bars, enjoy special pop-up interactive experiences, and much more.

Tickets to Lightning in a Bottle are now available via the festival's official website.

LIB Lineup (A-Z)

AHADADREAM

Amaarae

AndreasOne & FMLY BZNS

Audrey Nuna

Azzecca

Bianca Oblivion

BIIANCO

Black House Radio

Bou

Brijean

Brownies & Lemonade All Stars

Cesco

Channel Tres

Chloé Caillet

Claude VonStroke

Coco & Breezy

Dimond Saints

​DJ Karaba

Dust and Beau

Eli & Fur

EPISCOOL

Flowdan

Four Tet

Francis Mercier

Girl Math (VNSSA & NALA)

Gru.di

Hamdi

Hybrid Minds

Interplanetary Criminal

Jade Cicada

Jaguar

Jamie xx

John Summit

Jo Jones

Joy Orbison

Just Her

Khruangbin

Kiasmos

KILIMANJARO

KNGSPRNGS

Kito

LEISAN

Magdalena Bay

Mary Droppinz

Mira

MNTRA

Monolink

O'Snap

PEEKABOO

Priya Ragu

Rafael

Reyna Tropical

salute

Sama' Abdulhadi

Sammy Virji

Shygirl presents Club Shy

Sicaria

Sofia Kourtesis

Subtronics

Sultan + Shepard (DJ Set)

SYREETA

Taiki Nulight

TAPE B

The Blessed Madonna

The Librarian

Tinlicker

Tinzo + Jojo

TroyBoi

Underworld

Yaw Appiah

Comments