Asian World Film Festival to Open with Marvel's ETERNALS in November

The 2021 Asian World Film Festival will kick off November 1 at 5:30 pm PT with a red carpet and a 7:00 pm PT screening with the Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's highly anticipated Marvel Studios' Eternals, starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Her Royal Highness Princess Norodom Arunrasmy, whose late father His Majesty King Norodom Sihanouk of Cambodia was both a prolific filmmaker and a leader, will declare the festival open from the stage at Landmark Theaters on West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles. The first honoree for the Bruce Lee Award will be announced this year by Shannon Lee, daughter of the legendary actor, at the screening.



"We're excited to showcase Eternals on the big screen to an in-person audience at a time when moviegoers worldwide are recognizing the creative power of Asian voices," said Georges N. Chamchoun, AWFF Executive Director. "Chloé Zhao is emblematic of the history and promise of Asian artists and ideal to launch 11 days of the best in current Asian cinema. I would like to add that this year has been one of the most challenging in 53 years in the Biz - but also know that this 7TH Edition will be a year to remember!"



AWFF, now in its seventh year, celebrates the work of filmmakers of Asian descent and strengthens ties between the Hollywood and Asian entertainment industries. This year's screenings and festivities take place November 1 - 11, 2021 and include 30 exceptional films from more than 20 countries.



Marvel Studios' Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.



Zhao, who co-wrote Eternals, is the second woman and the first woman of color to earn a Best Director Oscar. She earned it for Nomadland (2020), which also garnered the Venice Film Festival Golden Lion, Best Feature and Best Director BAFTAs, the Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award, the Best Picture Oscar, and many more. The Snow Leopard Award for Outstanding Cinematic Achievement is AWFF's top honor and was launched with the Snow Leopard Trust to raise awareness for the endangered snow leopard and its threatened Asian mountain ecosystem. Zhao will receive the award at the festival's closing night on November 11.



Created in partnership with the Bruce Lee Foundation, The Bruce Lee Award is a career achievement award given to an individual who is currently in the film industry and whose efforts in the area of martial arts action have created a legacy of innovation and excellence as well as demonstrated an ability to bridge east west culture.



Sponsors and Partners of the Festival include Aitysh Film, The City of Culver City, DAO Medical Group, The One Heart Movement, Winn Slavin Fine Art, Stars Collective & Starlight, Snow Leopard Trust, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Korean Cultural Center, LA, Asia Society, Asia Group Plus Holdings, Dutcher Crossing Winery,CBN 14.5, GDN STUDIOS (Nigeria), Variety, AKIpress, Art Confidential Magazine, The Landmark, SPRK Music, Prodocbus, Sparklight, Moredii, Novartizan, Asiania, AiKhun Entertainment, Fifth Atrium, DeJong Film, Beirut Film Society, Wende Museum of the Cold War, Jackson's Market & Cafe, L'Amai, Emporium Thai, Kitchen 51, La Cuisine with Chef Josette & Normandy Country Bakery and Gaby's Mediterranean LA.



Covid-19 protocol: The AWFF is committed to the safety of all participants at all events and venues by adhering to the standards set by Los Angeles.

For more information visit: https://asianworldfilmfest.org/