Ashkenaz Will Host 'Snap to Grid' Next Month

Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center (Ashkenaz)—the music venue and dance hall in the heart of West Berkeley—will host Snap to Grid, a new night of eclectic dance music focused on uplifting and building the East Bay music scene on Friday, September 1, 2023, 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Snap to Grid is presented by Company Studio, Berkeley-based design practice founded by Chaz Bear of Toro y Moi. The inaugural event will feature hard house and techno music with an incredible lineup of DJs, including Chaz Bear, Tony MF, Blink, and Espurr. Tickets are $15 in advance ($20 at the door) and can be purchased online at ashkenaz.com.

"I'm so excited to bring a night of dance music back to Berkeley, and for it to be at Ashkenaz feels authentic to our thriving scene,” said Chaz Bear. “During the lockdown, I noticed they were renovating, and I reached out and mentioned to them the idea of doing a night of house and techno music. Berkeley is notorious for its youth culture, and I feel it is important for there to be more experiences to enrich our music scene. I'm so honored to be partnering with them on these events. I'm hoping this is the beginning of something new for Berkeley.”

“Ashkenaz has been a home for music and dance for the Berkeley community since 1973,” said Sarah Travis, Executive Director. “It's exciting to have Chaz Bear and Company Studio launch this new event at the venue as we continue to celebrate our roots and welcome new generations of artists and patrons.”



Ashkenaz is celebrating its 50th Golden Anniversary throughout 2023 with a full lineup of performances under three new programs: International Music, Americana and Roots, and Local Artists. There are also two special event series, the Golden Genre Series and the 50th Anniversary Events Series. Each series showcase the legacy of the Bay Area institution and pay homage to those who have created a home at Ashkenaz. Additional performances and special events will be announced throughout the year.