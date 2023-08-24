Ashkenaz Will Host 'Snap to Grid' Next Month

The event is on Friday, September 1, 2023, 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. 

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience Photo 2 HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 3 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Ashkenaz Will Host 'Snap to Grid' Next Month

Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center (Ashkenaz)—the music venue and dance hall in the heart of West Berkeley—will host Snap to Grid, a new night of eclectic dance music focused on uplifting and building the East Bay music scene on Friday, September 1, 2023, 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Snap to Grid is presented by Company Studio, Berkeley-based design practice founded by Chaz Bear of Toro y Moi. The inaugural event will feature hard house and techno music with an incredible lineup of DJs, including Chaz Bear, Tony MF, Blink, and Espurr. Tickets are $15 in advance ($20 at the door) and can be purchased online at ashkenaz.com.  

"I'm so excited to bring a night of dance music back to Berkeley, and for it to be at Ashkenaz feels authentic to our thriving scene,” said Chaz Bear. “During the lockdown, I noticed they were renovating, and I reached out and mentioned to them the idea of doing a night of house and techno music. Berkeley is notorious for its youth culture, and I feel it is important for there to be more experiences to enrich our music scene. I'm so honored to be partnering with them on these events. I'm hoping this is the beginning of something new for Berkeley.”

“Ashkenaz has been a home for music and dance for the Berkeley community since 1973,” said Sarah Travis, Executive Director. “It's exciting to have Chaz Bear and Company Studio launch this new event at the venue as we continue to celebrate our roots and welcome new generations of artists and patrons.”


Ashkenaz is celebrating its 50th Golden Anniversary throughout 2023 with a full lineup of performances under three new programs: International Music, Americana and Roots, and Local Artists. There are also two special event series, the Golden Genre Series and the 50th Anniversary Events Series. Each series showcase the legacy of the Bay Area institution and pay homage to those who have created a home at Ashkenaz. Additional performances and special events will be announced throughout the year.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Eugene ONeill Theater Center To Develop Brittany Fishers Your Regularly Scheduled Programm Photo
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center To Develop Brittany Fisher's Your Regularly Scheduled Programming

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center will welcome Brittany Fisher to campus this September to develop her new play, Your Regularly Scheduled Programming. The script was originally selected for the 2022 National Playwrights Conference, and the O'Neill is thrilled to have this piece on its Waterford campus.

2
Cal State LA Music Faculty Member James Ford III Honored With This Years Outstanding Profe Photo
Cal State LA Music Faculty Member James Ford III Honored With This Year's Outstanding Professor Award

James Ford III, a professor of music in the College of Arts and Letters at Cal State LA, was recognized for excellence in teaching and outstanding achievements during University Convocation 2023.

3
LAs Star Garden Topless Dive Bar to Reopen This Weekend as the Nations Only Unionized Stri Photo
LA's Star Garden Topless Dive Bar to Reopen This Weekend as the Nation's Only Unionized Strip Club

Discover the transformation of LA's iconic Star Garden dive bar into the nation's only unionized strip club. Get insights into the reopening ceremony and the significance of this historical change in the strip club industry.

4
Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center to Host 25th Annual Reel Black Men Short F Photo
Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center to Host 25th Annual Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase

Celebrate the 25th Annual Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase, featuring dynamic emerging Black male filmmakers. Join the dialogue following each film block at Regal L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles on September 22-23, 2023. Stream the Virtual Film Festival from October 1-8 on BHERC.TV. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness the artistry, passion, and sacrifice involved in independent filmmaking.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hansel and Gretel
Kings Road Park (9/09-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Chance Theater (9/22-10/22)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Hedley II
A Noise Within (3/31-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/21-6/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jacob Collier with the LA Phil
Hollywood Bowl (9/13-9/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You