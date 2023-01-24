Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arturo Sandoval Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend

The performance is on Saturday January 28 for one night only. 

Jan. 24, 2023  
Arturo Sandoval Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend

Legendary multi Grammy award-winning artist and Jazz master Arturo Sandoval is bringing his iconic show to Hollywood's Catalina Jazz Club on Saturday January 28 for one night only.

He is one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of our time, and has been seen by millions at the Oscars, at the Grammy Awards, and the Billboard Awards.

Arturo Sandoval reaches beyond the scope of mere effort. His struggles while in Cuba and since his defection have given him more energy and strength, urging him to accomplish and surpass his childhood dreams. Filled with a virtuoso capability, he desires nothing more than to share his gift with others who feel the same intense adoration for music as he does. One frequently speaks of Arturo Sandoval's virtuoso technical ability or his specialty in high notes, but he who has seen him on the piano, lyrically improvising a ballad, or has had the opportunity to enjoy the diversity of his music, through his compositions from the most straight ahead jazz, Latin jazz or classical, knows that Arturo Sandoval is a prominent musician, and one recognizes that Arturo is one of the most brilliant, multifaceted and renowned musicians of our time.


Mr. Sandoval released his newest album "Rhythm & Soul" to rave reviews. He brings the music created during the imposed quarantine of 2022 to the stage. The "Rhythm" is represented by a collection of new originals that draw on Arturo's wealth of experience and encyclopedic knowledge in all forms of Latin music, from traditional Cuban Son to Brazilian Bossa-Nova and amba to Caribbean Soca. There are few, if any, musicians more qualified to represent such a vast diversity of Latin rhythms. The "soul" is what comes from his horn. Music showcased by Arturo as a player in many forms- from fiery to sensitive. Truly, one of the most beautiful ballad players around, and both sides of his soul will be well represented.

What: Arturo Sandoval and the LA STARS
When: Saturday, January 28, 2023
Where: Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 W Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90028




