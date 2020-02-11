Artful Announces Exclusive Online Training Program For Theatre Students

Artful, an online program for K-12 schools providing arts education resources, announces the launch of The Artful Academy, the premiere online training & mentorship program for serious theater students.

The Artful Academy will give theatre students the opportunity to spend 12 months honing their craft through a series of on-demand courses from the top directors, acting coaches, and performers from Broadway to LA with credits from Hamilton, Mamma Mia!, The Lion King and more. Each month, students will complete a course that will culminate in online, personalized feedback from one of their industry mentors. Courses range from vocal technique to working with a scene partner. Students will also receive an entry ticket to a 2-day summer workshop held in New York City featuring many of the program's mentors.

"We have created a one-of-a-kind program that connects students around the world with industry leaders from Broadway and Hollywood from the comfort of their home. Students will have the opportunity to learn from the best, and then get personalized video feedback from their mentors" said Jon Arpino, CEO of Artful. "This new program combines cutting-edge e-learning with the very best in theatre and dance."

The program will include 12 months of exclusive courses with personalized feedback from industry mentors, a student advisor, and an entry ticket to a 2-day summer workshop held in New York City. The program will cost $100 per month. Future program expansion includes dance, music and fine arts.

To learn more about The Artful Academy, please visit www.artfulstudents.com





