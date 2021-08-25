Applications Open for The Music Center's Spotlight, Offering Performing Arts Scholarships

Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts can now apply to be a part of The Music Center's Spotlight. Presented by TMC Arts, Spotlight provides performing arts scholarships and artistic development through arts experiences, auditions, feedback and mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators, and awards more than $100,000 in scholarships each year. Spotlight is completely free for Southern California high school students; students with all skill levels are encouraged to apply.

All participants submit a video audition online and may apply to multiple categories for free. Spotlight applicants receive written feedback from a distinguished panel of judges and a certificate of achievement. They have the opportunity to receive valuable audition experience and knowledge in their performance disciplines through mastery classes and performance opportunities. Through a supportive environment, students develop important life skills, including building self‐esteem, preparation and perseverance. The deadline for submission is October 18, 2021.

PROCESS: (*Given circumstances around COVID-19, program elements and benefits are subject to change.)

Preliminary 1 (first round) auditions: Students submit an online video in one or more of the following categories: acting, ballet, classical instrumental, classical voice, dance, jazz instrumental and non‐classical voice. All students will receive personalized written feedback. Note: Spotlight merit, semifinalists and honorable mentions from the previous year will bypass the Preliminary 1 and advance automatically to Preliminary 2 live auditions.



Preliminary 2 (second round) auditions: Students who advance to this round will audition live before a panel of judges and receive personalized feedback from a panel of industry experts.



Semifinal mastery classes/auditions: Sixteen semifinalists in each category will participate in a mastery class to gain feedback before their semifinal audition. Applicants are invited to observe most mastery classes. Two grand prize finalists and an honorable mention in each category are announced after the semifinal auditions.



Grand Finale: Spotlight will conclude with a Grand Finale evening performance on June 15, 2022, at The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre*. More details to be announced. *Subject to change.

WHY:

The Music Center's Spotlight is part of the performing arts organization's commitment to helping all students gain outstanding arts learning experience in their schools and in the community. Spotlight is designed to help students explore their professional goals and increase their confidence through the audition process. Spotlight alumni are performing with the world's best dance companies, top orchestras and leading jazz clubs; singing in the leading opera houses; and starring on Broadway. They are also major executives working behind‐the‐scenes in arts schools, non-profit institutions and businesses.

Available to view on-demand on The Music Center Offstage digital platform, The Spotlight Academy is an episodic series of online videos and tutorials, including an overall introduction to Spotlight; application rules for each of the seven categories; tips to create a great video audition; and topical episodes with guest experts including Superstore actress Carla Renata, opera singer Suzanna Guzmán, and New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, among others. For more information, including details on how to apply in each category, visit http://musiccenter.org/spotlight.