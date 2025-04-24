Ann Noble And Jeffrey Johnson To Return To The Hollywood Fringe With 52 PICK-UP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What happens when two poor clowns, one good at cards, one good at music, meet on the street after an unfortunate incident? How can they communicate when words are dangerous? Will kindness prevail? Or criminality? Will hearts be stolen or shared?

Ann Noble redons a clown nose as Penny Dreadful, found beaten and battered, and left for dead by Arcade-not that Arcade (Jeffrey Johnson) had anything to do with the beating...he actually was involved with the finding... it gets confusing. It always does. One speaks music. One speaks magic. Words only get in the way. Performances take place at the Broadwater Studio Theatre in Hollywood from June 7 through June 29 as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025.

Produced by Michael Perlmutter and Carolina Rodriguez (Theatre Ghosts), returning to the Hollywood Fringe for a third round after two award-winning years Haunting Rights (2023) and A Bella Incarceration (2024), both also directed by Ann Noble.

Ann Noble is a veteran Theatre Ghosts/Fringe director & performer. Other recent work include theatres: A Noise Within, Rogue Machine, Son of Semele/The Victory, Ghost Road, Antaeus, Echo, Vs., Kayenta Arts (Utah), South Coast Rep, Moving Arts, The Road, LA's LGBT Center, LA's MOTH. She is also an award-winning playwright, acting coach/teacher and jail chaplain.

Jeffrey Johnson started his performing career with lauded theatre groups such as Critical Mass, The Evidence Room, VS. Theatre, Sons of Semele, Moving Arts, Bad Puppets, Bootleg Theatre, the Odyssey, and more. Most Notably, Mr. Johnson has been the voice of TMobile since 2012. Captain Black, Jeffrey's feature film debut (writer/director) earned him several awards as Best Actor. Best Film and Best Direction.

