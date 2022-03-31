Andrea Bocelli Announces December 2022 US Tour Dates

Today globally-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for December 2022. Andrea Bocelli In Concert includes eleven new show dates in major cities across the nation and for the first time at the new venue, UBS Arena at Belmont Park on December 13. Tickets for Bocelli's December 2022 dates go on sale to the public Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time. For all upcoming tour routing, please see dates listed below and visit here for more info.

Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli's uplifting album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, famed love songs, and music in honor of the Holiday Season.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located just 7 miles from JFK Airport on the border of Queens and Nassau County, is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Genesis and TWICE. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. To build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Andrea's US tours are sponsored by global investment firm Stifel. The Stifel pre-sale begins Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Additionally, Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets on Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time at www.citientertainment.com. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will gain access the following day on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, tickets for Bocelli's upcoming 2022 summer and fall tour dates in North America and Europe are on sale now. Tickets are available here and here.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His 2018 album, Si, reached No.1 on both the US and UK charts.

Tour Dates

December 1, 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Chase Center

December 3, 2022 / Las Vegas, NV / MGM Grand Garden

December 4, 2022 / Anaheim, CA / Honda Center

December 7, 2022 / Indianapolis, IN / Gainbridge Fieldhouse

December 8, 2022 / Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena

December 10, 2022 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

December 11, 2022 / Bridgeport, CT / Total Mortgage Arena

December 13, 2022 / Long Island, NY / UBS Arena

December 14, 2022 / New York, NY / MSG

December 16, 2022 / Savannah, GA / enMarket Arena

December 18, 2022 / Miami, FL / FTX Arena

June 2022 US Believe Tour

June 15, 2022 / San Diego, CA / Pechanga Arena

June 16, 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl

June 18, 2022 / San Jose, CA / SAP Center **

June 22, 2022 / Austin, TX / Moody Center

June 23, 2022 / Oklahoma City, OK / Paycom Center

**San Jose, CA is officially a rescheduled show from June 2020 and all tickets originally purchased are still valid for the new 2022 event.