Anaheim Performing Arts Center Foundation Presents LIGHT UP THE NIGHT Benefit
Light Up the Night, a fundraising event to benefit the Anaheim Performing Arts Center Foundation, will take place on Sunday, April 28, at the City National Grove of Anaheim. The curtain will rise at 8pm with a special VIP reception and dinner starting at 5:30pm. The event is being produced for APACF by Ronn Goswick Entertainment and Chris Isaacson Presents.
Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Sam Harris (The Life), Light Up the Night is set to feature the extraordinary talents of (in alphabetical order) Daniel Bellusci (Urinetown, The Fantasticks), David Burnham (Wicked, The Light in the Piazza), Tami Tappan Damiano (Miss Saigon, Cyrano the Musical), Thomas Hobson (Ovation Award-winner for Ain't Misbehavin' at La Mirada Theatre, Nickelodeon's The Fresh Beat Band), Janene Lovullo (Les Mis rables, Cats), Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Tour, NBC's The Voice), Alisan Porter (A Chorus Line, NBC's The Voice winner), and Nita Whitaker (Ragtime) along with Tony Award-winners Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray), and John Lloyd Young (Jersey Boys). America's Got Talent finalist Derek Hughes will serve as the evening's host. The show will be choreographed by three-time Ovation Award-winner Lee Martino, and the musical director is Darrell Alston. All appearances are subject to availability.
Lighting design is by three-time Ovation Award-winner Steven Young, costume design is by three-time Ovation Award-winner Michael Mullen, and sound design is by Adam Macias.
The Anaheim Performing Arts Center Foundation (APACF) is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization founded to build and maintain a state-of-the-art campus with exceptional performance and education facilities. With the goal of elevating the arts to an integral part of local culture, the Anaheim Performing Arts Center is on track to become the largest and most significant cultural development project in the history of Orange County. This $600 million enterprise, designed by Zoltan Pali of SPF: architects, will offer 700,000 square feet of the ultimate experience in theatre and the arts for an under-served community.
Ticket prices start at $128.50 for the show (access to the theatre starting at 7pm). Tickets at $253.50 include the VIP reception and dinner starting at 5:30 pm. VIP and Table Sponsorship packages are also available at (657) 549-0455. Regular tickets may be obtained online at www.apacf.org/events or by phone at (714) 712-2700.
The City National Grove of Anaheim is located at 200 E. Katella Avenue (adjacent to Angel Stadium), in Anaheim, 92806.