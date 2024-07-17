An Evening with Jay Leno Comes to Musco Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University will kick off their 2024-25 season with “An Evening with Jay Leno” on Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the iconic comedian and acclaimed host of the #1-rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”.

Widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business,” Jay Leno has had a prolific career as a TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist.

Jay Leno's late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the #1-rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” –after the first two years Jay Leno never lost a single ratings year in which he served as host.

He continues to perform stand-up across the country and internationally.

Leno currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series Jay Leno'S GARAGE now in its seventh season. The new season premieres Wednesday, September 7 at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC (Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT). “Jay Leno's Garage” explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it's the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The series debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC's most-watched first season in network history. The show is an outgrowth of JAY LENOS GARAGE YOUTUBE CHANNEL which Leno produces and has an international following on the Web and has garnered several Emmy Awards and nominations for Outstanding Special Class–Short-Format Nonfiction Programs. His new product line Jay Leno'S GARAGE ADVANCED VEHICLE CARE launched in December of 2016 and has been well received by the Automotive Industry worldwide. Products are available on www.lenosgarage.com.

Jay Leno is currently hosting “YOU BET YOUR LIFE” and completed the second season returning in syndication in Fall 2022. This comedy game show is co-hosted by Jay's longtime Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks and features strangers teaming up to answer a series of trivia questions with the goal of winning thousands of dollars.

When he's not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally; participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children's books, and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines. In his “spare” time, he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles. In fact, he has built a number of cars, including an acclaimed eco-car in his eco-friendly green garage.

Leno is the recipient of many honors, including Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide awards, Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, recipient of the Patriot Award given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and being the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events.

He and his wife Mavis, an ardent human rights activist, live in Los Angeles.

