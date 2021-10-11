An Evening With David Sedaris Announced At The Soraya, November 10

Whether it's his sardonic wit or famously reedy voice, bestselling author David Sedaris is one of the most observant writers of the human condition. With essays in The New Yorker, bestselling books like Calypso, tours and readings on NPR, Sedaris is one of the most recognizable humorists in America today. He returns to The Soraya for one night to read from his latest book, The Best of Me, a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays. There will be a book signing before and after the show.



Tickets for An Evening with David Sedaris on Thursday, Nov 10 at 8:00 pm are $41 to $109 and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.



David Sedaris is a master of satire and one of today's most observant writers. Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, David Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls, and Calypso, which was a Washington Post Best Book of the Year. He is the author of Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, a collection of fables with illustrations by Ian Falconer. He is also the author of an essay length eBook titled Themes and Variations. Each of these books was an immediate bestseller. He was also the editor of Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories.



His pieces regularly appear in The New Yorker and have twice been included in "The Best American Essays." The first volume of his diaries Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) was a New York Times best-selling book. As a companion piece to the book, Jeffrey Jenkins published and edited an art book of Sedaris's diary covers, entitled David Sedaris Diaries: A Visual Compendium. He is currently working on the second volume of his diaries, A Carnival of Snackery, Diaries (2003-2020) (Little Brown/Hachette, October 5, 2021).



Sedaris and his sister, Amy Sedaris, have collaborated under the name "The Talent Family" and have written half-a-dozen plays which have been produced at La Mama, Lincoln Center, and The Drama Department in New York City. These plays include Stump the Host, Stitches, One Woman Shoe, which received an Obie Award, Incident at Cobbler's Knob, and The Book of Liz, which was published in book form Dramatists Play Service.



Sedaris has been nominated for five Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His audio recordings include David Sedaris: Live for Your Listening Pleasure and David Sedaris Live at Carnegie Hall. A feature film adaptation of his story C.O.G. was released after a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (2013). Since 2011, he can be heard annually on a series of live recordings on BBC Radio 4 entitled Meet David Sedaris. In 2019 David Sedaris became a regular contributor to CBS Sunday Morning, and his Masterclass, David Sedaris Teaches Storytelling and Humor, was released.



There are over 16 million copies of his books in print, and they have been translated into 32 languages. In 2018 he was awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, as well as the Medal for Spoken Language from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In March 2019 he was elected as a member into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In 2020 the New York Public Library voted Me Talk Pretty One Day one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years.



