An Evening With Branford Marsalis Will Be Performed at The Soraya This Month

Branford Marsalis has stayed the course. From his early acclaim as a saxophonist bringing new energy and new audiences to the jazz art, he has refined and expanded his talents and his horizons as a musician, composer, bandleader, and educator - a 21st Century mainstay of artistic excellence. Now, for the second time only, Marsalis brings his Grammy nominated quartet to The Soraya stage to explore their most recent album, The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul on Thursday, October 28 at 8pm.



An Evening with Branford Marsalis is just one of The Soraya's dazzling range of jazz artists to be presented during the 2021-22 Season. From legendary musicians to rising stars, The Soraya offers the best jazz music to be found anywhere in Los Angeles. In February, The Soraya will present its first ever Jazz Festival that will feature five major events-two main-stage performances followed by three consecutive musical nights in The Soraya's intimate onstage Jazz Club.



Tickets for An Evening with Branford Marsalis are $41 to $86 and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.