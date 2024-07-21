Alfred Hitchcock's THE 39 STEPS Comes To Life At The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Pasadena Theatre Workshop has announced the dynamic staging of The 39 Steps, adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan and based on the celebrated Alfred Hitchcock film. This comedic parody play features an ensemble of five LA-based actors and runs from July 31 to September 1st. Sydney Walsh returns to direct after critically-acclaimed productions of Anton Chekhov's, The Seagull, and Nöel Coward's, Hay Fever.

Fasten your seat belts. Train chases, plummeting planes, and old fashion romance lead to a death defying finale as a cast of four actors tirelessly reenacts over 150 characters, locations, and famous scenes from the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name. Leading man, Richard Hannay, becomes embroiled in a high stakes conspiracy after, Annabella Schmidt, a new acquaintance, is murdered in his apartment. This sets off a chain of events thrusting him into a web of espionage and intrigue as he attempts to clear his name while evading the authorities and, The 39 Steps, a mysterious organization. Two zany clowns enhance the storytelling by adding twists of vaudeville, film noir, and spy novel antics that can only be revelled via the magic of theatre.

A smash hit in London's West End and on Broadway, The 39 Steps, received the 2007 Olivier Award for "Best New Comedy" and Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Experience." The New York Times called it, "Theatre at its finest...absurdly enjoyable."

The 39 Steps cast includes: Andrew Tippie* as Richard Hannay, Destini Huston as Annabella Schmidt/Pamela/Margaret, and Jeremy Schaye as Clown 1. Sam Cass* and Austin Hall will alternate as Clown 2.

*Appearing through an Agreement between SPTW and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Producing team: Stephen Godwin, Sally Smythe, and Sam Cass. Lighting Design: Leigh Allen. Scenic Design: Clay Wilcox. Sound Design: Nick Foran. Costume Design: Michael Mullens. Production Stage Manager: Samantha Burkett. Assistant Stage Manager: Jacqui Kolker.

The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop is located at 1507 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030.

Previews for The 39 Steps: Wednesday July 31 and Thursday August 1 at 8:00pm.

Opening night: Friday August 2 at 8:00pm.

Performances run Fridays: August 2, 16, 23, and 30 at 8:00pm

Saturdays: August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 at 5:00pm.

Sundays: August 4, 11, 18, 25, and September 1 at 5:00pm.

Tickets start at $30, and information can be found on their website: www.SouthPasadenaTheatreWorkshop.com.

