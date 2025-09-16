After Hours Theatre Company to Present DARK LIBRARY: EDGAR ALLAN POE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After Hours Theatre Company will bring audiences back into the shadows this fall with the return of Dark Library: Edgar Allan Poe. Following its acclaimed debut, the 75-minute immersive experience reimagines Poe’s haunting works through contemporary dance, original compositions, curated scents, and 360-degree sound design.

The limited engagement will run October 10–November 2, 2025. Tickets start at $69 and seating is very limited.

Each of Poe’s poems unfolds as part of a ritualistic journey designed to engage all the senses. Four craft cocktails—available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic variations—will be paired with each tale to reflect the essence of the stories. Guests under 21 will receive non-alcoholic pairings.

Narration will be provided by Greg Baldwin, the celebrated voice actor known for Uncle Iroh on Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aku on Samurai Jack, and roles in SpongeBob SquarePants, The Clone Wars, Bioshock, and Fallout 4. Baldwin also appeared in the Coen Brothers’ Hail, Caesar!

The cast features Paul Stanko as Man, Nia Johnson as Annabel Lee, Jaylen Harvey as The Pendulum, and Katherine Powers as The Raven.

Ticket Information

Dark Library: Edgar Allan Poe runs October 10–November 2, 2025. Performances are 75 minutes in length. Tickets start at $69 and are available at darklibrarypoe.eventbrite.com.

About After Hours Theatre Company

After Hours Theatre Company is a Los Angeles–based theatre company specializing in immersive entertainment. Past productions include The Tempest, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and The Last Five Years. The company reinvents live performance by blending narrative storytelling with experiential design, creating fully realized worlds that engage audiences beyond the traditional theatre setting.

