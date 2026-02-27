Adrian Blake Mitchell Named Artistic Director Of Westside Ballet

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westside Ballet has appointed Adrian Blake Mitchell as Artistic Director, effective June 8, 2026. Mitchell, who will assume the role of Artistic Director Designate immediately, brings a remarkable journey from his formative training at Westside Ballet to the stages of Russia's most prestigious theaters and back again to lead the institution that shaped his career.

"I am profoundly honored to step into this role at an organization that has been so significant to my artistic life," said Mitchell. "Westside Ballet's commitment to excellence in classical training and nurturing young artists has always inspired me. I look forward to building on our strong foundation while exploring new ways to serve our students and community."

Mitchell's connection to Westside Ballet comes full circle with this appointment. He began training at the school at age 13 under founder Yvonne Mounsey, as well as Martine Harley, and Francine Kessler Lavac. His formative training was with the Ellison Ballet Professional Training Program. He also studied with legendary ballerina Gelsey Kirkland, establishing a foundation rooted in classical rigor and artistic integrity.

From a professional career that took him from Los Angeles to Russia, Mitchell made history as the first Black graduate of the revered Vaganova Academy and the first Black male dancer to join a major Russian company, the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg-where he rose to the rank of Soloist. Throughout his performing career, Mitchell captivated audiences in iconic roles, partnered star ballerinas, and worked with world-renowned choreographers, including Wayne McGregor, Lar Lubovitch, and Nacho Duato.

Mitchell returned to the United States in 2022, bringing with him a wealth of international experience and a renewed commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. His transition from performer to educator and administrator reflects a natural evolution in his career-one shaped by his desire to give back to the art form and institution that launched his journey.

Beyond the stage, Mitchell has championed diversity and inclusion in ballet through Dance in Color, a nonprofit charitable organization he co-founded in 2020. His artistry has been showcased through collaborations with Paris Vogue, Chopard, and New York Fashion Week, bringing ballet to broader audiences.

Mitchell's commitment to elevating dance at every level is evident in his work directing artistic programming for the World Ballet Festival and Festival Napa Valley, judging for Youth America Grand Prix and The Music Center Spotlight Awards, and serving as a guest teacher for American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, Kaatsbaan, and Ballet West. He is currently part of the 2025-26 cohort of National Visiting Fellows at the School of American Ballet.

Since returning to Westside Ballet in 2022 after his career in Russia, Mitchell has served as Associate Executive Director, where he has played a central role in strengthening the school's artistic infrastructure and expanding opportunities for students. Under his leadership, the Boys Program has grown from just four students to more than forty across all levels. He also developed the Westside Ballet Trainee Program in collaboration with Los Angeles Ballet, establishing a clear professional pathway for advanced students.

Collaborating with Dance in Color and Westside's Community Outreach Committee, Mitchell was the founding Artistic Director of Westside's successful outreach initiative "Dance to Dreams." Additionally, Mitchell oversaw the school's masterclass series, welcoming distinguished artists including Sascha Radetsky, Stella Abrera, Julie Kent, Hope Muir, Darla Hoover, Katrina Killian, Jason Ambrose, and Sofiane Sylve. Working closely with faculty leadership, he has helped refine the school's syllabus, implement uniforms, and reinforce consistent artistic and professional standards across all levels of training.

Under Mitchell's mentorship, Westside Ballet students have gone on to train at many of the world's most renowned ballet schools, such as The Royal Ballet School, the ABT JKO School, and San Francisco Ballet School.

Martine Harley, who has served as Artistic Director of Westside Ballet for thirteen years, will transition to the role of Director of Artistic Operations, effective June 8, 2026. A Westside Ballet alumna, Harley had a distinguished 13-year performing career as a soloist with Houston Ballet, dancing featured roles in classical and contemporary works and performing with luminaries including Dame Margot Fonteyn, Ben Stevenson O.B.E., and Sir Kenneth MacMillan. She later served as Ballet Mistress and Artistic Coordinator at Houston Ballet for 12 years before returning to Westside in 2006. As Artistic Director since 2013, Harley expanded the company's repertoire, created the Grand Défilé tradition, and introduced acclaimed works while preserving Westside's Balanchine heritage. In her new role, she will continue to teach and contribute to Westside Ballet's vision, ensuring a seamless transition and sustaining the standards of excellence that define the organization.

As Artistic Director Designate, Mitchell will collaborate with faculty, staff, and the board to ensure Westside Ballet remains a beacon of artistic excellence while creating pathways for the next generation of dance artists.

Founded in 1967 by New York City Ballet principal Yvonne Mounsey and Royal Ballet's Rosemary Valaire, Westside School of Ballet is one of the premier ballet schools in Southern California. Notable alumni include Tiler Peck (NYCB principal), Andrew Veyette (NYCB principal), Joy Womack (Bolshoi Ballet, Kremlin Ballet), and Melissa Barak (Los Angeles Ballet artistic director), among many others who have gone on to companies including American Ballet Theatre, San Francisco Ballet, Houston Ballet, and Pacific Northwest Ballet.

The sister entity, Westside Ballet of Santa Monica, was founded in 1973 by Mounsey & Valaire and is one of the nation's premier pre-professional ballet training companies. The nonprofit organization's mission is to give promising young dancers the performance opportunities crucial to their development and make dance more accessible to local children and families. They produce the longest-running Nutcracker in Southern California over a two-week run-always sold out-at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Photo credit: Eric Williams