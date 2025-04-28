Adedana Ashebir's GRIEF BABY'S FIRST ROAD TRIP is Coming to The Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What happens when your dad dies, but you can't feel him "watching over you" the way everyone says he will? Maryland-based performer and writer Adedana Ashebir wrestles with this question in Grief Baby's First Road Trip, her solo show now making its West Coast debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this June.

The 75-minute "dramedic" journey swerves between hilarious and heartfelt and blends storytelling with sharp humor as Adedana navigates the good, the bad, the unbelievable, and unbelievably funny of grief. What to expect: all the absurdities of grief - from African dad parenting quirks to misguided sympathy, an unexpected glow-up, and a solo Southwest road trip that changes everything. A trip - part escape, part pilgrimage - to find a sense of presence she feared she'd never feel again. What she discovered instead took her by surprise.

"Losing my dad cracked something open in me," says Ashebir." "I didn't just miss him - I couldn't feel him. At all. This show is about the silence of grief, and it's also about the bizarre and truly hilarious moments that grief also provided. Those moments kept me highly entertained - and I love those parts of the show."

Premiering at the 2023 Capital Fringe Festival in Washington, D.C., the show earned a 4.5-star review and "Best of Fringe" designation from DC Theater Arts, and was featured at NYC's off-Broadway Fall 2024 United Solo Festival. Now, Grief Baby's First Road Trip brings its raw honesty, wit, and warmth to Los Angeles.

Performances at the Hudson Theatres (Hudson Guild Space, 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard) are as follows:

Saturday, June 7 12:35pm

Monday, June 16 8:20pm

Monday, June 23 6:35pm

Saturday, June 28 1:05pm (ASL interpreted)

