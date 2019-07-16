Adam Pascal Brings SO FAR... to Hollywood, Palm Springs, and San Diego

Tony Award nominee and original Rent star Adam Pascal is set to bring his new show "So Far..." to The Purple Room in Palm Springs (September 7), Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood (September 11), and Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego (September 12), it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents.



"So Far..." is an intimate acoustic career retrospective including songs, stories, questions, and answers with this one-of-a-kind Tony Award-nominated star. Adam Pascal started singing at age 12 and has been performing in bands, as a solo artist, in movies, and on Broadway ever since. He originated the role of Roger Davis in the off-Broadway production of Rent (1996) and continued in the role when the show moved to Broadway later that year. He was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical and won Drama League and Obie Awards for his performance. After appearing in the feature film SLC Punk! he returned to Broadway in Disney's Aida, and then played the Emcee in Cabaret at Studio 54 as well as appearing alongside Josh Groban and Idina Menzel in Chess in Concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. He reprised the role of Roger in the film version of Rent. He has also starred on Broadway in Chicago, Memphis, Disaster, Something Rotten!, and most recently Pretty Woman: The Musical.



Admission at The Purple Room is $40-$50. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.purpleroompalmsprings.com or www.chrisisaacsonpresents.com.To make reservations by phone, call (760) 322-4422. The Purple Room is located at 1900 E. Palm Canyon Drive (inside Club Trinidad Resort) in Palm Springs, 92264.



Admission at Catalina Bar & Grill is $25-$35 and VIP seating is also available ($50-$60). Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go towww.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or www.ticketweb.com. To make reservations by phone, call (866) 468-3399. Catalina Bar & Grill is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.



Admission at Martinis Above Fourth is $40. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service. (Minimums apply.) Tickets may be obtained online at http://www.ma4sd.com or by calling (866) 468-3399. Martinis Above Fourth is located at 3940 Fourth Avenue (2ndfloor), in San Diego, 92103.





