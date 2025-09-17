Aída Cuevas 50th Anniversary Tour Arrives At The Luckman This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A landmark performance by one of Mexico's most enduring and influential musical artists: Aída Cuevas, known as the unrivaled Queen of Ranchera Music, brings her timeless and celebrated artistry to The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA for her monumental 50th Anniversary U.S. Tour — Sunday, September 28, at 7:00 p.m.

Recognized as one of the most powerful and emotive voices in Mexican music, Cuevas presents a sweeping program reflecting five decades of iconic hits, including “El Pastor,” “Quizás Mañana,” and many more—each performed with her signature elegance, grace, authenticity, and the deep emotional resonance that has defined her career.

Aída Cuevas has spent 50 extraordinary years as an ambassador of Mexican and Latin American music, captivating audiences worldwide. She remains the only woman in the mariachi genre to win both a GRAMMY and a Latin GRAMMY, cementing her place as a true pioneer and icon. Over her illustrious career, she has won two GRAMMY Awards, received eleven GRAMMY nominations in the Best Mariachi/Ranchero Album category, recorded an astounding 43 albums, and sold over 11 million copies globally.

Accompanied by a world-renowned mariachi ensemble, this spectacular performance will transport you straight to the vibrant heart of Mexico. Expect a dazzling fusion of fiery rhythms, tender ballads, and stunning stage visuals that bring her music to life in breathtaking detail. Whether you've been a lifelong admirer or are discovering Ranchera music for the first time, Aída Cuevas' masterful storytelling and commanding stage presence promise an experience that will leave you spellbound.

