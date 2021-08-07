AUTHENTICITY: THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed at HFF21

Authenticity is about finding yourself in a sea of fake profiles. When the social media star of highschool realizes she has no genuine friends, she attempts to connect to someone by catfishing the only genuine guy in school. But after people start to discover her true identity, she has to quickly choose between popularity and authenticity. Authenticity opens August 9th @9pm at Stephanie Feury Studio Theater - 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles CA, 90038

The full length stage show written by twenty-three year old Johnny Cassidy based on his feature film shot during the pandemic. He's trying to get the attention of High Schools and Community Theater to share his stories closer with the teenage audience. "The theme is the title of the show- authenticity." says Johnny Cassidy: "being authentic nowadays is one of the most risky things to be. Because of technology, the political climate, expectations... it's important now more than ever to form genuine relationships." While it's all satire, the moral of the story is based on the dark truths of expectations teenagers are dealt with. "Everyone is a victim, but everyone is also a bully."

The Fringe Festival will only be featuring a taste of Authenticity. It will be a condensed version of the first hour of the original show. "The idea with Fringe is to see if people like the first half and core characters. If they do, we can go to the full fleshed out show and premiere it in another theater for the full experience.."

"After watching this movie, I hope the audience feels a sense of responsibility. Allow ourselves to take accountability for how we treat others both on and offline. The only solution to the never ending fight against bullying is empathy. The saddest thing I realized about humanity is that if we think we have a reason to oppress an individual, we do. And it needs to be recognized and fixed.

Ticket Link: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7117?tab=tickets