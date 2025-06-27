AN INSPECTOR CALLS and More Set for Theatre 40 2025–26 Season 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre 40, the professional nonprofit theatre company based in Beverly Hills, has announced its 2025–26 season, offering a diverse lineup of six productions ranging from world premieres to classic mysteries and beloved romantic comedies. All performances will take place at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, located on the campus of Beverly Hills High School.

The season begins July 24 with the West Coast premiere of A Jukebox for the Algonquin by Paul Stroili. Set in a senior care center in upstate New York, the play follows a group of residents who embark on an unexpected scheme to raise funds for a jukebox. A serio-comic portrait of aging, friendship, and defiance, the play was the recipient of the Wilde Award for Best New Play in 2023–24.

Next up is All These Women by Melanie MacQueen, running September 18–October 19. This world premiere examines the hard-fought struggle for women’s suffrage in America, set against the backdrop of 1913 Washington, D.C. As war brews abroad and tensions rise within the movement, desperate measures are required to keep hope alive.

From November 13 to December 14, Theatre 40 presents An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley. This classic thriller unravels the secrets of a seemingly respectable family when a mysterious inspector arrives to investigate a young woman’s death. As each member of the household is implicated, alliances fracture, and a shocking final twist challenges everything.

The season continues with What Opa Did by Christopher Franciosa, running January 15–February 15, 2026. In this world premiere mystery, a young woman uncovers disturbing truths about her grandparents’ past during World War II. As she navigates moral gray zones and long-buried secrets, she must confront the legacy of survival—and silence.

Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest takes the stage March 19–April 19. A stranger stumbles upon a murder scene in a fog-shrouded house and becomes entangled in a tangled web of deception, mistaken identity, and buried secrets. With characteristic suspense and misdirection, Christie delivers a gripping whodunnit.

The season concludes May 21–June 21 with Crossing Delancey by Susan Sandler. This heartwarming romantic comedy follows Isabel, a modern New Yorker torn between her literary crush and the humble pickle vendor her Bubbe wants her to marry. A story of love, heritage, and unexpected connection, it offers a feel-good finale to the season.

Single tickets are $35. A full-season subscription is available for $225 and includes two bonus tickets valid for any show in the season—a $55 total savings.

Performances are held at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Free underground parking is available via the driveway at Moreno and Durant Drives.

For tickets and more information, visit theatre40.org or call (323) 364-0535.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...