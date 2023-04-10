Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS to Open at Musical Theatre West This Month

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS to Open at Musical Theatre West This Month

MTW’s production of An American in Paris will run on select dates, April 14 - April 30, 2023 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Take a trip to Paris as it comes to life post-World War II with tap, jazz, ballet, and a romance for the ages!Click Here is debuting its spring production of An American in Paris this month. The charming musical will have audiences falling in love alongside Lise and Jerry as they learn about each other through their unique languages of dance. A reimagined rendition of the musical, award-winning Director and Choreographer Jeffry Denman is bringing his updated staging of the production to the West Coast for the first time, including a revolving stage. MTW's production of An American in Paris will run on select dates, April 14 - April 30, 2023 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the California State University, Long Beach campus. Get ready for this uplifting and inspired production and prepare to be swept away for an incredible night out in Paris, right here in Long Beach! To purchase tickets and learn more, please visit Click Here.

ABOUT AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

In the aftermath of World War II, the streets of Paris will capture the energy and spirit of post-war France in a once-in-a-lifetime romance drawn to life in Musical Theatre West's production of An American in Paris. Based on the hit 1951 movie starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, this updated take on the classic musical combines the elegance of the original Broadway musical with the magic of the movies. George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin's soaring melodies and memorable lyrics leave the audience enchanted by favorites like "'S Wonderful," "Shall We Dance?", and "I Got Rhythm." Jazz, tap, ballet, and a rotating set will all grace the stage in Director/Choreographer Jeffry Denman's fresh look at the classic tale, which pays homage to the original film. Lise and Jerry's story invites the audience to step back in time to see how love conquers all. The emotional dances express the musicality of the story, and combine with the fan-favorite score to enhance the magic. Enjoy thirteen incredible performances throughout April, including a preview show on April 14. The official opening night is on April 15 and will include a special pre-show celebration by the Jazz Angels. An ASL-interpreted performance will take place on April 21. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at Click Here

PERFORMANCE DATES

  • April 14, Friday: 8:00 pm (Preview Night)

  • April 15, Saturday: 8:00 pm

  • April 16, Sunday: 1:00 pm

  • April 20, Thursday: 7:30 pm

  • April 21, Friday: 8:00 pm (ASL Night)

  • April 22, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

  • April 23, Sunday: 1:00 pm / 6:00 pm

  • April 28, Friday: 8:00 pm

  • April 29, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

  • April 30, Sunday: 1:00 pm

TICKETS:

  • Tickets are available now and range from $20 - $125. Click Here or call 562-856-1999

  • $15 student rush tickets available at the door 1-hour prior to showtime, with ID

  • ASL-interpreted performance will be Friday, April 21




Photos: First Look at Elizabeth McGovern in AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS Photo
Photos: First Look at Elizabeth McGovern in AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS
Get a first look at photos of Geffen Playhouse's U.S. premiere of Ava: The Secret Conversations.
Interview: Director Moritz von Stuelpnagel On Collaborating with Elizabeth McGoverns AVA: Photo
Interview: Director Moritz von Stuelpnagel On Collaborating with Elizabeth McGovern's AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS
Next up at the Geffen Playhouse, the U.S. premiere of Ava: The Secret Conversations opening April 13, 2023 (with previews already begun). Elizabeth McGovern stars as Ava Gardner in this new play that she wrote. Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs Elizabeth and her co-stars Aaron Costa Ganis and Ryan W. Garcia. Moritz made some time between rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and California State University Present Workshops of THE Photo
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and California State University Present Workshops of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS!
The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a home for developing and advocating for new works of latiné-written musical theatre, and the theatre department at California State University Fullerton have announced the development of Sandra Delgado and Michael McBride's new musical, 'The Boys and The Nuns.'
THE GODFATHER Will Be Streamed at The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills as Part of Month-Lon Photo
THE GODFATHER Will Be Streamed at The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills as Part of Month-Long 86th Anniversary Celebration
THE GODFATHER, the Academy Award-winning film starring Al Pacino and Diane Keaton directed by Francis Ford Coppola is coming up next on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills month-long celebration of their 86th Anniversary this month.  Get your tickets 25 cents movie tickets today at retro 1937 ticket prices. 

More Hot Stories For You


AN AMERICAN IN PARIS to Open at Musical Theatre West This MonthAN AMERICAN IN PARIS to Open at Musical Theatre West This Month
April 10, 2023

Take a trip to Paris as it comes to life post-World War II with tap, jazz, ballet, and a romance for the ages!Musical Theatre West is debuting its spring production of An American in Paris this month.
Photos: First Look at Elizabeth McGovern in AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONSPhotos: First Look at Elizabeth McGovern in AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS
April 10, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Geffen Playhouse's U.S. premiere of Ava: The Secret Conversations.
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and California State University Present Workshops of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS!Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and California State University Present Workshops of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS!
April 10, 2023

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a home for developing and advocating for new works of latiné-written musical theatre, and the theatre department at California State University Fullerton have announced the development of Sandra Delgado and Michael McBride's new musical, 'The Boys and The Nuns.'
THE GODFATHER Will Be Streamed at The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills as Part of Month-Long 86th Anniversary CelebrationTHE GODFATHER Will Be Streamed at The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills as Part of Month-Long 86th Anniversary Celebration
April 10, 2023

THE GODFATHER, the Academy Award-winning film starring Al Pacino and Diane Keaton directed by Francis Ford Coppola is coming up next on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills month-long celebration of their 86th Anniversary this month.  Get your tickets 25 cents movie tickets today at retro 1937 ticket prices. 
Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTYPhotos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
April 9, 2023

Something mysterious is going on. Danger, not out of the question. Something… funny. Add a classical string duo. Written and directed by Tony Award winning actor and Second City alum Paul Sand, the world premiere of The Pilot Who Crashed the Party opened at Hollywood’s Broadwater Theatre. Check out photos from the production here!
share