ACCORDING TO RAY to Open Season at MUSE/IQUE

MUSE/IQUE and Artistic and Music Director Rachael Worby start their 2025 season with four performances of ACCORDING TO RAY: Ray Charles’s Message to America, at the Mark Taper Forum at the Music Center, a part of an ongoing association with Center Theatre Group. MUSE/IQUE explores how Ray Charles’s diverse musical genres, influences, and collaborations all culminated in his landmark recording of “America the Beautiful.”

This concert features Brandon Victor Dixon and DC6 Singers Collective. Performances will run from March 21 through March 23.

Reservations for these performances of ACCORDING TO RAY at the Mark Taper Forum at the Music Center are now open for members. For those new to MUSE/IQUE, please visit muse-ique.com to learn about attending MUSE/IQUE events and to explore membership plans.

