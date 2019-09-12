AASA's NOTES BRING HOPE Provides Ukuleles And Lessons For Visually Impaired

Notes Bring Hope, a charitable arm of the Asia America Symphony (AASA), hosted its inaugural event on August 3rd at Torrance Airport - Zamperini Field Meeting Room. Volunteers of Notes Bring Hope shared their love of music with children from Partners for Pediatric Vision.

Eight visually impaired children received ukulele instruction from Mariane Matsuda, followed by a group performance by the children, lunch and a tour of the Western Museum of Flight. The children were given ukuleles to keep so that they can practice and share their music with friends and family. The first event went so well another successful session took place August 31st.



Partners for Pediatric Vision's Executive Director, Tori Schladen said, "This experience had a positive impact on the children's self-expression and self-esteem, developing their coordination, rhythm and concentration. It was a wonderful opportunity for fun and meaningful social interaction. We are grateful to AASA for sharing the gift of playing music with our children who have vision loss. It was a time to overcome challenges and shine. I believe it will have a lasting impact on their lives."

Participant Mia, age 8, adds: "I liked the music." Mia's grandmother replied: "Being able to share the experience and meet families of other children with visual impairments was the best part."



AASA Board Member and Notes Brings Hope's program director Shari Sunada said, "We couldn't be more pleased with the success of our first event. It's greatly rewarding to share the gift of music with the children from Partners for Pediatric Vision. We could not have done it without the support of our sponsors and volunteers, especially Marianne Matsuda, who, along with some of her ukulele students led the instruction."

Notes Bring Hope is a charitable arm of the Asia America Symphony Association (AASA), a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. Notes Bring Hope shares the gift of music with economically or physically disadvantaged children through various programs including music therapy and music camps. AASA is dedicated to developing and mentoring young musicians, exposing and promoting music appreciation.





