Review: NATURAL SELECTION AT THE ZEPHYR THEATRE at Zephyr Theatre

The audience is a full participant in the arduous process of NATURAL SELECTION currently at the Zephyr Theatre. So, be prepared with some serious stamina. 70 oppressively repetitive minutes feels like the interminable anticipation lead, Stacy Adelman, endures while she waits to be “chosen”.

NATURAL SELECTION is an excessive existential exploration of the ways women encounter their own subjectification. And in that vein, Adelman, who is also the playwright, gets the point marvelously across – in the first 20 minutes. The rest is a purgatorial “Waiting for Godot”-like, boredom of [anti-feminist], anxious circularity. Which seems to be the point. Undue, [lengthwise], as it is for this story. However, the play is wonderfully performed by the ensemble cast. Adelman, herself, displays a spectacular emotional range, which punctuates the sad but satisfying ending.

The production features a cast of fourteen womena and non-binary actors, which is refreshing. Whereas, most other productions are seemingly so cost-conscious these days, as to forgo fleshing out a sizeably, authentic crowd, NATURAL SELECTION advances its theme with the authenticity of real bodies in the room. In addition, each woman, even in their ceaseless recurrences throughout the story, manages to distinguish themselves from their last.

Subjectification is described as a process through which individuals are turned into “subjects”. They are shaped by power, institutional authority, and self-internalization of societal norms. And although there are no questions answered or any of the sub-topics scrutinized, NATURAL SELECTION goes right for the jugular on its main subject. And without any “shove down your throat” aggression. The subtlety of Adelman’s straightforward script is linear, capturing highs and lows in real time. Excruciating and occasionally naive as they sometimes are. But otherwise, it is honestly drawn.

Recommended

Now Playing at the Zephyr Theatre, Melrose, CA until Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Written by Stacy Adelman. Directed by Shayne Eastin. Produced by Evan Marshall and Stacy Adelman.

With: Stacy Adelman, Lacy Allen, Rachel Austin, Jessica Bishop, Bailey Castle, Alicia Campbell, Ally Dixon, Christine Fang, Elizabeth Frohlich, Scout Gutzmerson, Emma Gonzalez, Samantha Harris, Jordee Kopanski, Julia Manis, Mikayla McKasy, Evan Marshall, Christopher Neiman, Nico Oria, Evan Marshall and Christopher Neiman.

Scenic Design: Kathleen Leary. Art: Margo Craige. Sound Design: Shayne Eastin. Lighting Design: Peter Newell. Costume Design: Stacy Adelman. Preshow Music: Peter Bradley. Music by: Seagulls. Stage Manager: Maureen Beld.

