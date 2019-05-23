A SPECIAL EVENING WITH JAY LENO AND FRIENDS Returns To Geffen Playhouse

Jay Leno is returning to The Geffen Playhouse for a special one-night-only fundraiser to benefit No Limits for deaf children, a nationwide non-profit organization that teaches children with hearing loss the skills to succeed in school and in life through its national theater program and after school centers, as well as Geffen's education and community engagement programs. This marks the third time A Special Evening with Jay Leno and Friends has taken place at Geffen Playhouse.

A Special Evening with Jay Leno and Friends will take place Monday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Kathy Buckley, "America's First Hearing Impaired Comedienne," will host the evening of comedy.



Jay Leno, television late-night show host, stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, voice-over artist and philanthropist, began his career in night clubs before earning widespread acclaim with his own late-night talk show The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1992. By then, he had made a name for himself as a well-respected comedian due to his late-night television appearances: he made a record number of visits to Late Night with David Letterman and served as Johnny Carson's permanent guest host on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, eventually inheriting Carson's seat when he retired. Leno's final show as the host of The Tonight Show in 2014 featured Billy Crystal and musical guest Garth Brooks, along with a few surprise guests including Jack Black, Kim Kardashian, Jim Parsons, Sheryl Crow, Chris Paul, Carol Burnett and Oprah Winfrey.



Leno's CNBC series Jay Leno's Garage debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC's most-watched first season in network history. Now in its fifth season, the show explores the world of cars and the real stories of the people behind the wheel.



Leno is committed to using his talents to help those less fortunate. Each year, he hosts numerous benefit performances, including shows for those whose lives were devastated by the 9/11 tragedy, the tsunami in Thailand, hurricanes in the gulf, and the severe economic downturn in Detroit. He leads the annual Love Ride in California to benefit numerous humanitarian organizations serving people with autism, muscular dystrophy, and the Special Olympics, among many others. He has also served as honorary campaign chairman for several years for the Entertainment Industry Foundation, Hollywood's charitable arm, and he has assisted the Gender Apartheid campaign led by his wife Mavis with the Feminist Majority, helping to free Afghan women of Taliban tyranny, an effort for which Mavis and The Feminist Majority were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.



Kathy Buckley, Board Member and Spokesperson of No Limits, is a five-time American Comedy Award Nominee for Best Stand-Up Female Comedienne, and the winner of countless other awards for her work. Her television appearances include The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, The Today Show, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Inside Edition, CNN, HBO, VH1's Stand-Up Spotlight, Comic Strip Live, Evening at the Improv and Caroline's Comedy Hour. E! Entertainment named her one of the "World's Most Intriguing Women." In addition to comedy, Buckley starred in her own original award-winning PBS special, No Labels, No Limits.



Whether performing in a comedy club, appearing on television, speaking publicly, teaching at camps for children, or appearing in any number of other settings, Buckley bears her message that anything can be achieved when the heart and the mind work together. An active volunteer for No Limits, she dedicates every day of her life to the children and families of No Limits as its spokesperson and has raised more than $1,000,000 over the past 20 years. She is passionate about ensuring all deaf children have the ability to communicate and has dedicated herself to raising awareness for the children and families of No Limits. She has performed alongside No Limits children in theatrical productions nationwide, including sold-out performances at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and Carnegie Hall, sharing the message that anything is possible for deaf children.



Tickets are currently priced at $95.00 - $200.00 Available now in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at http://www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.





