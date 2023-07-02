A RETROSPECTION Extends for Three Performances at the Hollywood Fringe

Absurdist comedian, Claire Woolner brought her brand new incredibly absurd devised solo show “A Retrospection” to the Hollywood Fringe Festival and, against all odds, WON Top of the Fringe (as well as an Encore Producer's Award, Pick of the Fringe, and a nomination for Best Solo Performance).

The show has been awarded three encore performances at The Actor's Company in Hollywood. July 1 at 9pm, July 7 at 8pm, July 8 at 9pm. Tickets available via the fringe website.

An immersive theater experience with fun and absurd audience involvement and deliberate subverting of traditional comedy. This show poses a playful yet emotional inquiry into self acceptance, and encourages us all to embrace the weirdo within. Silly comedic bits, playfully serious pieces and authentic breakdowns, make this a work of tragicomedy at its finest. Though a comedy and clown show, the work touches upon some difficult topics and has some nudity, so 18+ is advised for audience members.

Devised as part of the Public Displays of Altadena workshop series, this show was built through a weekly performance in which Woolner put up bold new work in front of an audience to test the bounds of her ideas and get immediate feedback. After 5 months, she now has this piece which is semi-autobiographical, semi-surrealist and completely relatable, albeit not at first glance.

About the Artist:

Claire Woolner is an actor and performist from Los Angeles trained in the Meisner Technique and clown with multiple film credits. She co-devised and starred in WOM: a feminist comedy uprising(directed by Cirque du Soleil's John Gilkey), which toured nationally and was adapted for the screen by Joe Swanberg. She also co-devised and starred as Mary Shelley in Four Lark's Frankenstein, commissioned by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Most recently, Claire opened an alternative comedy space in Altadena, California (Public Displays of Altadena) for development and performance of bold new live performance.

Location:

The Actors Company

The Let Live Theater - 916 N. Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90046

Tickets:

Tickets are $15 and available online and at the Hollywood Fringe Box Office

