A Noise Within Chosen As High-Performing Arts Organization For SMU DataArts Study

The study identifies strategies employed by performing arts organizations that successfully achieved organizational health.

A Noise Within (ANW) was honored to be selected as one of 10 performing arts organizations in the nation with a long track record of high performance by SMU DataArts for their newly released study "The Alchemy of High-Performing Arts Organizations."

The study, commissioned by the Wallace Foundation, identifies strategies employed by 10 visual and performing arts organizations that successfully achieved organizational health prior to COVID-19 along with 10 organizations that managed successful turnaround efforts with the goal of offering those strategies for replication or adaptation by other institutions. Interviews were conducted with leaders from each of the 10 high-performing organizations with Managing Director Michael Bateman serving as the representative for ANW.



"The study shows a clear relationship between focus on mission, responsiveness to community, and long-term nonprofit health and viability, and these are all values ingrained in A Noise Within's culture," Bateman said. "Our combination of artistic excellence and strategic leadership was an unshakeable foundation before the current crises and is now going to help us thrive as we imagine our work beyond the pandemic and improve our commitments to social justice."



The report not only looked at organizations that had a long track record of high performance, but it also selected 10 organizations that managed a turnaround from a low to high performance. The study showed that in both groups, the artistic work must resonate locally.



"The cornerstones of high performance appear to lie in the alchemy of high standards in the creation of work that is meaningful to the local community. While this deceptively simple statement may reflect universal intentions," the study says, "executing on it takes humility and an intensive investment of resources and time."



Key internal components of success of high-performing organizations were identified as mission clarity and alignment, a healthy organizational culture, adaptability, investment in marketing and fundraising, and the possession of a multiyear planning horizon. These factors led to short-term tactical wins for the organizations including a stronger brand, a high-functioning board, and relationship building and buy-in within the community. The study goes on to highlight the immediate and long-term outcomes as the organizations grow into financial stability.



"If read carefully," Bateman said, "many A Noise Within supporters and board members will recognize their advice to us scattered throughout the report-we've been tremendously fortunate to have access to wisdom and ardent support over the years and I hope those folks know what a rare gift they've given us."



The full report can be found on the SMU Data Arts website at

https://culturaldata.org/pages/the-alchemy-of-high-performing-arts-organizations/.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You