A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Reimagined By Red Ink Ensemble In Los Angeles

Red Ink Ensemble, the queer-led nonprofit theatre company behind last year’s sold-out all-queer Romeo and Juliet, will bring a bold new reimagining of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to Los Angeles this fall. Performances will run October 10–12, 2025, at Moving Arts in Atwater Village. Tickets are available at redinkensemble.ludus.com.

Directed by Nicole Ledoux, this Midsummer reframes Shakespeare’s comedy as a playful and chaotic queer playground. Featuring gender-bent casting and a company of non-binary, queer, and trans actors, the production layers in provocative commentary on climate change, straight cis male dominance, and societal norms.

"Shakespeare is a living, breathing art form, full of vulnerability, humor, and humanity," says Ledoux. "Our take on A Midsummer Night’s Dream celebrates queer love, bends the rules of gender, and invites audiences to find themselves in this chaotic world alongside our magical, mischievous characters."

The creative team includes Rebecca Graul (sound and original music), Callie Lacinski (movement choreography), Jaymen Caplan (set design), Celina Surniak (fight choreography), Meg Hartung (costume design), and Willa Segar-Reid (lighting design).

The cast features Mackenzie Possage (Hermia), Santi MacLean (Helena), Greg Nussen (Demetrius), Hannah Pilkes (Lysander), Jesse Gavin (Bottom), Jamie Gallo (Oberon), Holly Halay (Titania), Lucia Ledoux (Puck), Melanie Neilan (Hippolyta), Dallis Seeker (Theseus), and Rusty Proctor (Egeus), alongside Lily Richards, Kelly Thomas, Max Havas, Katie Culloden, Sara Ambra, Annabel Kavetas, Jessi Kat Scott, Christine J’Mae, and Liz Lanier.

Red Ink Ensemble, a queer-led company dedicated to challenging conventional narratives and uplifting LGBTQ+ voices, continues its mission of radical inclusivity and creative reinterpretation with this new production.

For more information, visit www.redinkensemble.com or follow @redinkensemble on social media.

