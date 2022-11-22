Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Highlands Church in December

This production will take a deeper look at how one must accept happiness and community into their lives.

Nov. 22, 2022  
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Highlands Church in December

Highlands will present A Christmas Carol from December 9th through December 17th, 2022.

A Christmas Carol is a beautiful adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas tale. It is adapted and directed by Carter Thomas.

A Christmas Carol, follows an old Christmas-hating miserly business man, Ebenezer Scrooge. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts, his late business partner Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Christmas Present and The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. He is shown a deeper look at his life and how he affects those around him. The show is woven together with over a dozen memorably beautiful classic Christmas carols.

This production will take a deeper look at how one must accept happiness and community into their lives. It's simple rustic aesthetic creates an authentic production, unlike others.

Stuart James Galbraith stars as Scrooge alongside Kara Gibson as Christmas Past and Hunter Smyth as Bob Cratchit. Joining them are Anders Ravenstad, Analisa Idalia, Noah King, Tiffany Brevard, Calista Ruiz, Jodi Marks, Cassandra Koukourikos, Sakyiwaa Baah, Becca Last, Trenton Muroaka, Chris Gomez, Catherine Last, Ekaterina Bouras, Natalie Last, Kyle Kelley, Rebecca Thomas, Miles Koiter, Greg Hardash, Elizabeth Last, Kate Ponzio, Dan Nufer, Miles Koiter and Nick Mizrahi.

The creative team includes Director Carter Thomas, Assistant Director and Choreographer Rebecca Thomas, Music Director Steven Applegate, Choreographer Paul Reid, Stage Manager Tracey Thomas, Technical Director Philip Thomas, Production Coordinator Kelly Flynn, and Costume Designer Shon LeBlanc.

Reserve tickets now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211073®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.simpletix.com%2Fe%2Fa-christmas-carol-tickets-118613?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (818) 249-5832 . This is a family friendly show. All ages are encouraged to attend.




