A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens This Weekend at Long Beach Playhouse

The Long Beach Playhouse is pleased to celebrate this holiday season with its traditional offering of A Christmas Carol in its Mainstage Theatre. It's a beloved story of a man transformed by ghostly visions of his past, present, and future. It reminds us joy and gratitude are the most important gifts of all if we just open our hearts to them.

"This story seems especially relevant to the times we're living in," said Playhouse Executive Director Madison Mooney. "For nearly two years we've lived with so much uncertainty, but it's also taught us to appreciate friends, families, and our community. Bringing A Christmas Carol back to our stage felt like the perfect way to close out the year."

The show has become a holiday tradition for the Playhouse and has been presented every year (a Spanish Language version was produced for digital audiences in 2020) since 2012. But it's never quite the same. Sean Gray, Playhouse Artistic Director, makes sure that each year's show is unique. Even though the story doesn't change the way it's told has enough surprises to keep it interesting.

"Aurora Culver is directing this year's production," said Gray. "She's directed several shows for the Playhouse including classics like Shakespeare's Othello and Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. She brings the perfect touch to this classic story."

The 12-member cast is a mix of actors who are making debuts and who are returning to the Playhouse. Those making their debuts are: Julianne Bancroft, Tyler Below, David Daniel Espinoz, Michael Frankeny, Kat Maitre, Jennifer Ortiz, Shabar Rouse, and Emerson Taylor. Returning to the Playhouse are Carmel Artstein, Gary Douglas, Bob Fetes and Michael Panah.

"Come and see the show," said Mooney. "We promise you'll be glad you did."

The show opens December 3 and runs through December 19, 2021.

A filmed version of this production will be available for $5 starting Monday December 6th for those that are unable to join in person at the Playhouse. See website for more details.

COVID Patron Safety Protocol

Please know that at our performances you, and everyone in your party, will be asked to:

· Provide Proof of Vaccination or show a negative Covid test result from within the past 72 hours upon entry.

· Wear a mask within the facility.

· Voluntarily assume all risks related to potential exposure to COVID-19.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

· Pay what you can Thursday December 2 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

· Friday Two-for-One December 3 - All tickets are $10

· Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on December 4 - Tickets are $27.00

Thursday & Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00. Saturday & Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00. Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The box office is open Wednesday-Saturday from 3:00-8:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00-2:00 pm on scheduled matinees.