News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A CELEBRATION OF AMERICAN MUSIC Benefit Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

The performance is on December 10, 2024 at 2pm.

By: Oct. 09, 2024
A CELEBRATION OF AMERICAN MUSIC Benefit Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Come celebrate the holidays with acclaimed pianist Mackenzie Melemed and support North Coast Rep with music and stories from the 1800s to the present day. There'll be music by George Gershwin, Edward MacDowell, Louis-Moreau Gottschalk, Florence Price, Amy Beach, as well as some of Broadway's favorites. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of American composers and their distinctive contributions to both classical music and musical theater.

LATEST NEWS

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Begins In Los Angeles This October
Producer Allison Abbate Will Introduce FRANKENWEENIE At The El Capitan Theatre
Long Beach Symphony To Receive $1.8 Million Multi-Year Grant By The Perenchio Foundation
HIT LIST: THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Halloween-Themed Show is Coming to Westside Comedy Theater

A CELEBRATION OF AMERICAN MUSIC to benefit North Coast Repertory Theatre will occur on December 10, 2024 at 2pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.


 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos