A CELEBRATION OF AMERICAN MUSIC Benefit Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Come celebrate the holidays with acclaimed pianist Mackenzie Melemed and support North Coast Rep with music and stories from the 1800s to the present day. There'll be music by George Gershwin, Edward MacDowell, Louis-Moreau Gottschalk, Florence Price, Amy Beach, as well as some of Broadway's favorites. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of American composers and their distinctive contributions to both classical music and musical theater.

A CELEBRATION OF AMERICAN MUSIC to benefit North Coast Repertory Theatre will occur on December 10, 2024 at 2pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.





