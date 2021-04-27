88rising Announces New Programming For 88rising Radio To Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 88rising has announced new programming for its exclusive SiriusXM channel, 88rising Radio (ch. 305). New specialty shows and content will continue 88rising's overarching mission of spotlighting and supporting AAPI leaders across a plethora of industries and providing them with a platform to elevate their voice and work.

The new seasonal programming includes:

Dedications - 88rising has partnered with Asian celebrities to dedicate songs on the 88rising Radio channel to their loved ones. Confirmed talent includes Harry Shum Jr, ZHU, Ronny Chieng, Karen Chee, Jeremy Lin, Daniel Daek Kim, Ali Wong. These dedications will air every hour between 12-3 PM ET and 8 PM-7AMET.

AAPI A-Z - Taking place twice an hour from Monday through Friday throughout the month of May, 88rising Radio hosts will spotlight established and up-and-coming AAPI artists. Each day the hosts will highlight a different letter of the alphabet, starting with A through Z, and showcase AAPI artists beginning with that letter (e.g. G = Ginger Root, Gryffin, Guapdad 4000), by sharing their unique stories and songs. This will air weekdays during Dumb Early from 7AM to 12PM ET and SOSUPERSOUNDS 3PM to 8PM ET.

88rising Speakers - Emmy award-winning journalist Dolly Li will host an ongoing series of conversations exploring the Asian-American experience, past and present, featuring AAPI leaders across industries - from politics, to female empowerment to small businesses. Guests include Rapper and biotech scientist Ruby Ibarra.

House of Jade & There There - Each week, guest DJs from the AAPI community will take-over each show and provide their own curated playlist. House of Jade guest DJs will include Sohmi, Hotel Garuda, Gryffin and Patlok while There There guest DJs feature Tysu, Charlee Nguyen, Luv.Ly and Eiiwun. House of Jade airs Fridays at 8PM ET. There There airs Thursdays 9PM ET.

Pandora's 88rising Radio Mixtape - Pandora has created a complimentary listening experience, 88rising Radio Mixtape, featuring songs curated by the trailblazing Asian music label as well as exclusive artist audio messages from including Hojean, spill tab, Stephanie Poetri, and more. Listeners will be able to go behind the scenes of the best music from all across Asia, from K-Pop, Asian RnB, Hip Hop, and more.

The Joy F*ck Club with Joel Booster - On May 6th at 8PM ET, the channel will air a new episode of Joel Booster's popular series where he will interview Bowen Yang, best known for his roles on SNL and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. The series features interviews with Booster's comedian friends where they discuss the hardships and hilarities of the Asian-American experience.

SOSUPERSOUNDS host and DJ SOSUPERSAM will sit down with Steve Aoki to speak on AAPI Heritage Month, #STOPASIANHATE and Pokemon Cards. This will air May 25th at 5PM ET.

"With the recent events surrounding the Asian-American community, representation is more important than ever. We felt a responsibility to utilize 88rising Radio as a platform to uplift the voices in the AAPI community and showcase, honor and celebrate them throughout AAPI Heritage Month and always," shared Sean Miyashiro, the CEO and Founder of 88rising.

Listeners can listen to 88rising Radio via SiriusXM online or on the SiriusXM app. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.