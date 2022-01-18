7 New Plays to be Featured in Echo LABFEST 2022

The Echo Theater Company will present staged readings of seven new plays developed in the company's Playwright's Lab under the leadership of Brian Otaño and Hannah Wolf. They will run from February 15th until February 20th, 2022.



Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.: Mother of God by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez

Raising a teenage Jesus is hard enough, but when Holy Mary, Mother of God, decides to divorce the big G himself, all hell breaks loose.



Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.: Hurt People by LaDarrion Williams

A coming-of-age story that takes on the art of Black masculinity, Black manhood, and how true the saying "hurt people hurt people" really is.



Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.: Helicopter Typhoon Carabao! Or, To Survive an Apocalypse Now by Amanda L. Andrei

It's 1976, and the Philippines is a mess! Some crazy filmmaker named Francis Ford Coppola is shooting an epic action-adventure war movie called "Apocalypse Now," and he and his crew are treating the homeland like it's a neocolonial playground.



Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Beheading Columbus by Diana Burbano

Lana looks white; her sister Susi doesn't. Through love and a massive sense of humor, the sisters work at decolonizing themselves from the inside out.



Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.: Lucky by Liza Powel O'Brien

What harms are being done in the effort to do good? In this super-realistic, sometimes absurdist exploration into the nature and practice of philanthropy, a committee of do-gooders gathers to decide which "underprivileged teen" should get a scholarship to college.



Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.: Proud Boy by June Carryl

A Black officer investigating the murder of a Black motorist by a White police officer is faced with a dilemma when the officer under investigation threatens to reveal incriminating evidence about her husband.



Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m.: Grief World by Hannah Kenah

A dark-comedy deep-dive into misogyny that derides the notion of healing - especially via equestrian therapy.

The plays will be staged at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039

(FREE parking in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater.)

For tickets, call 310-307-3753 or click here. Admission is pay what you want.