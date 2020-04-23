320 Festival Online Announces Partnership With Femme Fatale Productions For Gender Empowerment Week

Last week, Kevin Lyman (Founder of the Vans Warped Tour, USC Professor, and CEO of the Kevin Lyman Group and Unite the United) and Talinda Bennington (Co-Founder of 320 Changes Direction) announced the pivot from 320 Festival on-site to ONLINE. While the virtual summit is taking place May 8-10, 2020 via KNEKT.TV, today, 320 has announced the partnership with LA-based production company, Femme Fetale for Gender Empowerment Week, taking place May 1 - 7, 2020, the week leading up to 320 Festival ONLINE.

"Some of the crew at Femme Fatale are also my students, and when their on campus event was cancelled it was a natural fit to include their mission and goals into the 320 festival," shares Lyman.

Technical Director of Femme Fatale, Carey Diaz, continues, "During this time of uncertainty, the conversation surrounding mental health is more important than ever. We're honored to work with Kevin and the 320 Team to help destigmatize mental illness and support our genderqueer community."

The virtual broadcast event will include educational sessions featuring topics such as art escapism, creating from within, gender possibilities, queer stigma, and viewers can even learn how to do their own drag makeup. The sessions will be lead by special guests such as Ka5sh, Holander, Johnny Gentelman, and more. For a full schedule, please see here.





