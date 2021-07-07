32 ACRES Soundwalk Offered At Los Angeles State Historic Park This Month

A new uniquely enveloping outdoor soundwalk through Los Angeles State Historic Park, "32 Acres" will be offered July 14 through September 29, 2021, at no cost through a free app in the Apple and Google app stores.

Presented by Center Theatre Group in association with UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, "32 Acres" is available during park hours, 8 am through sunset. For more information including directions to download the free app, please visit www.32acresla.com. Los Angeles State Historic Park is located at 1245 N. Spring Street, Los Angeles CA, 90012.

As the city reopens and many Angelenos begin venturing into public spaces again after a year of isolation, immersive artist Marike Splint's site-specific piece, "32 Acres," offers audiences a rare opportunity to rediscover how they relate to the city they inhabit. The Los Angeles State Historic Park serves as the enigmatic canvas for a contemplative experience on the character of Los Angeles, its hidden histories and imagined futures while exploring the paradoxes of urban nature.

After downloading a custom-built app and putting on their headphones, audiences will set off on a unique journey as their movements through the park conjure sounds and dialogue. "32 Acres" combines original narrative, composition and sound recordings to lead audience members on a guided walk suggesting other ways of seeing and being in our immediate surroundings.

Created by Marike Splint, "32 Acres" features original music, sound design and implementation by Jonathan Snipes. The app developer and technical sound designer is Stewart Blackwood with additional sound design and implementation by Tatum Anderson. App user interface and visual design is by Hana S. Kim.

Marike Splint is a Dutch French-Tunisian theatre maker based in Los Angeles, specializing in creating work in public spaces that explore the relationship between people, places and identity. A finalist for the 2019 Dorothy and Richard E. Sherwood Award, Splint serves as a faculty member in the Department of Theater at UCLA. She has created performances in sites ranging from a bus driving through the streets of a city, to wide open meadows, taxicabs, train stations, beach piers, subways and the virtual map of Google Earth. Presenters and commissioners of her original work include La Jolla Playhouse, UCLA Center for the Art of Performance, Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, Skirball Cultural Center LA, Metro Art and the Los Angeles Exchange Festival (USA); Oerol Festival, Theaterfestival Boulevard, Over het IJ Festival (The Netherlands); Festival Internacional de Buenos Aires (Argentina); Urbane Küenste Ruhr (Germany); GeoAIR (Tbilisi, Georgia); Anciens Abattoirs de Casablanca (Morocco). Splint received her BA in philosophy from the University of Amsterdam and an MFA in directing from Columbia University.