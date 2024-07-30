3 FACES OF STEVE SONDHEIM in Concert to be Presented at the Odyssey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present 3 Faces of Steve: Sondheim in Concert, a song compendium that spans the breadth of Stephen Sondheim’s oeuvre, directed by soprano Angelina Réaux, who personally knew and worked with Sondheim, and featuring music direction by William Ah Sing. Performances take place September 6 through September 29 at the Odyssey Theatre, with one low-priced preview on Thursday, Sept. 5.



Three world class singers, including Réaux, baritone Michael Sokol and bari-tenor Bernardo Bermudez, sing solos, duets and trios from 14 of Sondheim’s classic stage works. Not “just another” Sondheim song-to-song revue, 3 Faces of Steve places dazzling songs from shows like Follies, Company, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, A Little Night Music and Merrily We Roll Along alongside Réaux’s personal and professional remembrances of the master. Audiences will hear favorites like Send in the Clowns, Being Alive and I’m Still Here, but also lesser-known masterworks like Finishing the Hat, Me and My Town and the hilarious The Boy From…



Réaux, perhaps best known for her collaborations with Leonard Bernstein and her association with the music of Kurt Weill, worked closely with Sondheim, including in the role of the Beggarwoman in Sweeney Todd. She has performed Sondheim’s music on concert stages and in theaters worldwide, from Washington’s Kennedy Center to the Boston Pops to the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal. Writing in The Boston Globe, Richard Dyer called her “America’s most dramatic singer. She can sing with a disarming sweetness, gentle longing, passionate regret, deep anguish , white-hot rage, engaging wit, high hopes and worldly-wise cynicism— often in the course of a single song.”



Sokol is an opera singer and actor who has appeared on the stages of both the Metropolitan Opera in New York and Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago. He created the role of Frank Lloyd Wright in Stephen Wadsworth’s production of Darren Hagen’s Shining Brow.



Bermudez has performed leading roles in new operas throughout the U.S., playing roles such as Diego Rivera in Frida and Pleasure in The Romance of the Rose at Long Beach Opera. He has appeared with both Los Angeles Opera and San Diego Opera.



Ah Sing accompanies on piano, with lighting designed by Leigh Allen and graphic design by Peter Simpson Cook. The stage manager is Katie Chabot.



Performances of 3 Faces of Steve: Sondheim in Concert take place from September 6 through September 29 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.., except Sunday, Sept. 29 which is at 5 p.m. One preview performance is set for Thursday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. The third Friday of every month is “Wine Night”: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show.



Tickets are $40 on Thursdays and Fridays and $45 on Saturdays and Sundays, except the preview which is $25. There is an additional $3 per ticket fee if using a credit card.



The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.



