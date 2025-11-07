28th Season BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY To Return To Odyssey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​Playwrights Joe Keyes and Rob Elk will bring back the longest running Holiday hit, Bob's Holiday Office Party to The Odyssey Theatre. Now in their 28th year, the hilarious and irreverent comedy has become a vital part of every Christmas season in Los Angeles since 1995.

”How much do I love Bob's Holiday Office Party? I keep going back for the big laughs and surprises. I've seen the show more than a dozen times over the years, and I'm always blown away by the brilliantly funny cast, the hilarious and moving story, and the constant variety of spur-of-the-moment comic improvisations. Each performance feels like a crazy miracle unfolding before your eyes. Everyone I've taken to see the show has loved it too! “ Long-time fan and creator of the Simpson's -- Matt Groening

Every year, insurance agent Bob Finhead's whacked out friends and clients stop by his small-town Iowa office for their annual holiday bash. The town mayor, the sheriff, the twin farmer sisters, the stoner, the town floozy and the pastor's wife have already RSVP'd for this year's event. But Bob has dreams of a bigger life and wants to escape their narrow-minded thinking. Will he be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional inventor and move to the big city, or will he come to realize how much he is the heart and soul of the town? Will any of this matter once the party starts, the bickering and fighting begins, and the drinks hit the floor?

The play is set in the office of insurance salesman Bob Finhead in Neuterburg, Iowa (population 382). Bob is carrying on a flirtation with the mayor's wife, while the mayor himself is busy accommodating a male houseguest.

Joe, the alcoholic town sheriff, is attracted to Brandy, the town party girl who is the twin sister of Carol, the minister's emotionally disturbed wife. There's one other set of twins in town, La Donna and La Voris Johnson, wealthy farmers who are proud members of the Neuterburg Tea Party.