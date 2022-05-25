25 PLAYS PER HOUR Returns to Hollywood Fringe in June

Theatre Unleashed is back performing live theatre to packed houses, and the company thought there would be no better way to celebrate than with a new edition of one of its most popular and critically acclaimed brands.

As such, 25 Plays Per Hour is back at the Hollywood Fringe Festival with June performances at studio/stage. The rebirth of the "Super Short," 25PPH features 25 new short, original plays featuring a handful of the company's premiere actors playing over 50 characters in just one hour! Fusing comedy, drama and everything in between, these amazing pieces are set in a specific order to provide an emotional crux and unique thru-line to create a theatrical journey for the audience in 60 minutes or less. It's speed theatre at its best!

"25 Plays Per Hour embodies everything I love about Theatre Unleashed," said Artistic Director Jenn Crafts, who is also performing in the show. "Over the years, we've gathered an incredible group of writers who are always up for a challenge, so whenever we produce 25PPH, it's always fresh and brand new and audiences always think it's one of our best shows."

Originally created by former Artistic Director Jacob Smith, 25 PPH last played at Fringe in 2014, and has been nominated multiple times for Best Ensemble and chosen as a "Best of Fringe," as well as some local press critic picks.

This year's production features scripts from fourteen different writers, with seven actors, many of whom you've seen in previous Fringe productions over the years. The show is also being co-directed by two Fringe vets: Corey Lynn Howe and Travis Joe Dixon.

"These stories range from the practical to the absolute absurd," Dixon said. "The pure genius about 25PPH is if a story doesn't resonate with you, you don't have long to wait until one does. First dates, current affairs, bodily functions, misunderstandings, heartfelt confessions, and even a musical...if you don't identify with at least one theme to its core, you may want to check your pulse."

This production is the first for Theatre Unleashed since last Fringe where it premiered it's award-winning piece (It's Been 76 Years and We're) Still Waiting for Lefty. Like that production, the company will once again offer live streaming options for audiences that can't make the show or don't yet feel comfortable seeing theatre in person.

But, there is nothing like seeing it live, especially for a show like this!

"We're gonna bring the heavy along with the hearty laughs," Howe said. "It's sure to be a raucous good time!"

DATES AND TIMES:

Saturday, June 4 - 8 p.m. (preview)

Sunday, June 12 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 17 - 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 19 - 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 23 - 9 p.m.

*All performances are both live in-person and available via streaming. For live performances, Theatre Unleashed will follow the most up-to-date Hollywood Fringe, L.A. County and CDC health and safety guidelines. Please check www.hollywoodfringe.org for the latest information.