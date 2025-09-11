2025 Paley Honors to Recognize Reba McEntire, Bill Lawrence, & Ynon Kreiz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Paley Center for Media has revealed the esteemed list of honorees for the 2025 Paley Honors Fall Gala. This annual Los Angeles celebration will pay tribute to transformative leader Ynon Kreiz, renowned storyteller Bill Lawrence, and entertainment icon and Broadway alum Reba McEntire.

All will be recognized with the Paley Center’s highest honor, The Paley Honors Award, which recognizes landmark contributions and enduring impact within the media landscape. This illustrious event will take place on Monday, November 10 at 6:30 pm at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. For additional event information, including how to purchase tables, tickets, and ads, please visit here

The Paley Center for Media is the world’s leading nonprofit cultural institution dedicated to preserving media history and exploring its powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The proceeds from The Paley Honors support the organization’s educational programs and preservation initiatives for the renowned Paley Archive.

About The Fall 2025 Honorees

Ynon Kreiz is Chairman and CEO of Mattel, a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. Kreiz led a multi-year transformation strategy that established Mattel as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company. Per Circana, in 2024 Mattel ranked #1 globally in each of its leader toy categories: Dolls, Vehicles, and Infant, Toddler, and Preschool. Mattel has also been growing its entertainment offering in film, television, consumer products, digital games, live events and experiences, publishing, and music.

Under his leadership, Mattel has a robust movie slate in development and two films in production. The company’s first movie, “Barbie,” became a cultural phenomenon, achieving the largest global box-office in 2023 and the industry’s 14th-highest grossing movie of all time.

Ynon serves on the Board of Directors of Warner Music Group and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Paley Center for Media. Ynon was named in 2024 one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World and Entertainment Person of the Year by Cannes Lions.

Bill Lawrence is an award-winning television writer, producer, and director. Through his production company Doozer Productions, Bill has a number of shows in various stages of production: the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, which recently received seven Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, an untitled HBO comedy starring Steve Carell, and Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn, also for Apple TV. Additionally, Lawrence is a cocreator/executive producer of Ted Lasso, the two-time Emmy Award-winner for Outstanding Comedy Series. He is executive producing the Scrubs reboot for ABC from 20th Television.

Lawrence previously created and executive-produced Scrubs and cocreated Cougar Town, Ground Floor, Spin City, and Clone High. Scrubs, which was twice nominated for an Emmy Award and was the winner of both a Humanitas Prize and an Imagen Award. Bill also executive-produced/supervised numerous shows under his Doozer banner including Whiskey Cavalier, Undateable, Nobody’s Watching, Surviving Jack, Head of the Class, and Clone High. Earlier this year, Bill received the Writers Guild of America East’s Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence at the 77th annual WGA Awards.

Reba McEntire is a multimedia entertainment mogul who has become a household name through her wildly successful career spanning music, television, film, theater, retail, and hospitality. A member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Bowl, she has earned over fifty awards, including honors from the ACMs, CMAs, GRAMMY® Awards, American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and GMA Dove Awards. She was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient and has received numerous philanthropic and leadership recognitions.

Reba has celebrated thirty-five career No. 1 singles and over 58 million albums sold worldwide. She recently notched her sixtieth Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for most Top 10s among female artists. Her Top 10 success spans five decades, a feat matched only by George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton. Her latest single, “Trailblazer,” featuring Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert, earned 2.6 million streams in its first week—a personal best in the streaming era.

A Golden Globe® nominee, Reba has multiple film credits, a Broadway run in Annie Get Your Gun, and starred in her hit sitcom Reba. She also leads successful ventures, including her Dillard’s line, REBA by Justin™ boots, Reba’s Place restaurant in Atoka, OK, and her NYT bestselling book Not That Fancy. Reba served as a coach on NBC’s The Voice for Seasons 24, 25, and 26, and is set to return for Season 28. She also stars in and executive produces the NBC sitcom Happy’s Place.

Ynon Kreiz Photo Credit: Elizabeth Braunstein

Bill Lawrence Photo Credit: Zach Braff

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP