12th Edition Of Hola Mexico Film Festival To Be Postponed To September 2020

Hola Mexico Film Festival presents the Hola Mexico Virtual Theater online film series starting May 21. The festival, which has been postponed until September 2020, wants to help give viewers a chance to see some of the best films that have come out of Mexico in recent years and serve as a reminder of how much Mexican cinema has grown in the past two decades. The films have been specially curated for this online theater event experience.

Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, organizers of the Hola Mexico Film Festival will practice social distancing by offering this virtual theater experience before the 12th edition of Hola Mexico Film Festival presented in the fall. Viewers will have the opportunity to watch the best in recent Mexican cinema while staying safe at home.

Hola Mexico Virtual Theater to include the following screenings:

May 21, Los Parecidos - Dir. Isaac Ezban

May 22, El Estudiante - Dir. Roberto Girault

May 23, Revolucion- Directors- Mariana Chenillo, Fernanda Eimbcke Amat Escalante, Gael Garcia Bernal, Rodrigo Garcia, Diego Luna, Gerardo Naranjo, Rodrigo Plá, Carlos Reygadas, Patrica Riggen

May 24, Oso Polar- Dir. Marcelo Tobar

May 28, Los Ojos del Mar- Dir. Jose Alvarez

May 29, Historias Del Desencanto- Dir. Alejandro Valle

May 30, El Cielo Abierto -Dir Everardo Gonzalez

May 31, Tiempos Felices-Dir- Luis Javier H.

*More films to be announced soon! With weekly screenings from Thursdays to Sundays.

Each one of the curated films will play for only twenty-four hours, and will include a pre-recorded Q&A session.

The price of "tickets," aka the cost to screen each film, is only $4.99 and the proceeds of each "ticket" will be shared with the filmmaker. Support the festival, support the filmmaker!

"We're talking about some of the best films to have come out of Mexico yet were never released in the United States, or if they did screen in the U.S., it was for a limited time, and they are certainly not currently available to view anywhere else," says Samuel Douek, Founder & Director of the Hola Mexico Film Festival.

Tickets for screenings of the Hola Mexico Virtual Theater are available at:

https://xerb.tv/channel/holamexicoff/virtual-events

PLEASE NOTE: The traditional Hola Mexico Film Festival 2020 has not been cancelled, and the festival's organizers hope to help keep viewers safe at home during this time of required social distancing. We'll hopefully see everyone in September. In the meantime, please enjoy the Hola Mexico Virtual Theater!

Founded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films and documentaries, the festival showcases high quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts. Celebrating its 12th edition, Hola Mexico Film Festival returns to Los Angeles in September 2020, offering film enthusiasts a chance to screen many beloved Mexican films and interact with the filmmakers and talent through special events. Sponsors include: Cinelatino, Corolla, HBO, Delta Aeromexico, Herradura, and UNAM LA.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You