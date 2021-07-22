10th Aegean Film Festival Hosts LMGI Workshop On Location Filming

The Location Management Workshop, co-organized by the Hellenic Film Commission of the Greek Film Centre and the 10th Aegean Film Festival, took place on Spetses Island, Greece, on July 20-21, 2021.

In collaboration with the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) and within the framework of the Location Greece conference, the workshop panel explored the crucial role that location managers contribute to the success of productions.

They discussed their catalytic role in the promotion of international production in host countries, enhancing the skills of those involved in Greek cinematography to better attract and facilitate international producers. Workshop panelists, with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood productions, included:

J.J. Levine, 1st Vice President LMGI, U.S.A. based

Alison A. Taylor, 2nd Vice President LMGI, U.S.A. based

Dan Connolly, Board member LMGI, UK based

The workshop, part of the framework of the Location Greece Conference, included Greek and foreign location managers, production managers and producers who wish to expand their contacts and develop their skills for demanding international productions and co-productions in Greece.