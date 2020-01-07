SkyPilot Theatre Company is Still Seeking Submissions for Third Season of it's Development Track 'SkyPilot Runway'

SkyPilot Theatre Company, a well-established greenhouse for the development of new works, is still looking for submissions for the third season of it's development track - SkyPilot Runway. Submissions for the 2020 season will be accepted until February 1, 2020.

SkyPilot Runway will include 6-8 readings, one per month. The process will include a rehearsed, staged, script-in-hand reading directed by a prominent Los Angeles theater director in partnership with the playwright, followed by an intensely focused feedback session after the reading with a moderator. While submissions will be accepted from anywhere, playwrights must be in the Los Angeles area for at least one rehearsal and the reading. If not, scripts will still be considered for a SkyPilot main stage production.

Playwrights interested in having their work developed via the SkyPilot Runway track should submit the following by February 1, 2020:

A copy of a full length, never produced play (no one-acts or musicals) including synopsis and any previous development of the work;

a bio;

a statement of any length explaining their goals for the script;

a $20 submission fee (Through PayPal or Venmo: SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com)

Late submissions will not be considered.

Although there are no cast or technical limitations for SkyPilot Runway readings, playwrights unable to be present for the Runway but still wishing to be considered for a SkyPilot Theatre main stage production should submit scripts with no fewer than 4 characters.

Due to the anticipated volume of submissions, SkyPilot Theatre Company will not be able to respond with feedback for those scripts not chosen for the Runway track.

Submit all materials and questions to SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com

"SkyPilot's Runway program was a great place to make new strides on my play. From start to finish SkyPilot's focus was on serving the play and what would help me as a playwright. I was in the room from casting to rehearsal. I especially appreciated the time and honest feedback everyone gave throughout the process and my play is certainly better for it."

- Amy Tofte (FleshEatingTiger), Playwright: "Helen and Troy"

"The SkyPilot Runway program was a great experience for me. As a playwright, it is extremely helpful to have your work read in front of a live audience, to receive feedback from the audience after the reading, and to make improvements to the script based on the reading and comments. Thank you for a wonderful experience!"

- Phil Olson (A Nice Family Gathering), Playwright: "A Twisted Christmas Carol"

"I had a wonderful experience with the SkyPilot Runway program! Kristina and Ian gave me a lot of space to rewrite and retool the script during rehearsals and created a warm and collaborative environment for myself and the actors. I couldn't have been more pleased with the reading and Q and A, which made me so excited to work on the next draft."

- Kathleen Grotzinger (Minnie Noir), Playwright: "The Queen's Fool"



*NOTE: No guarantee of full production will be given or implied by acceptance into the SkyPilot Runway development track; however, SkyPilot will consider all plays chosen for full productions. Playwrights will sign a collaboration agreement with SkyPilot Theatre which will include a clause stipulating credit be attached to chosen script in perpetuity, e.g. "NAME OF SCRIPT was developed in association with SkyPilot Theatre and the SkyPilot Runway program." Agreement will also give SkyPilot Theatre first right of refusal for production of the script for ONE year after completion of staged reading. If SkyPilot Theatre decides to produce as a main stage production, SkyPilot has SIX months to do so.





