LA TEQUILA FEST Returns This September

The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation (AMCFF) proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated LA Tequila Fest, set for September 7 at the prestigious LA Center Studios from 1:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

As AMCFF's signature fundraising event, the LA Tequila Fest supports the foundation's scholarship program, primarily benefiting Latinx students who embody the values of hard work, perseverance, and community commitment.

This annual tradition celebrates the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Mexico's most iconic spirit and fuels educational opportunities. To date, AMCFF has awarded nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to over 1,400 students, driving generational change in some of the most underserved communities in the San Fernando Valley.

"We are proud to bring this major event to Southern California, as it underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting disadvantaged students from the East San Fernando Valley. Through this festival, we can provide much-needed financial resources that empower these students to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams," said Brian De La Rosa, Board President of the Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation.

Agave enthusiasts from all walks of life come together to enjoy premium tequila and mezcal brands, exploring innovative cocktail creations, and immersing themselves in the culture that celebrates them, all while supporting a worthy cause.

Highlights include:

Tequila and Mezcal Tastings: Sample a wide variety of over 85 premium tequila and mezcal brands, from well-established favorites to emerging boutique labels. Guided by experts, immerse yourself in the flavors and nuances of the finest tequilas and mezcals.

Mixology Demonstrations: Learn from the mixology masters as they showcase innovative tequila-based cocktails. Witness their creative flair and gain insights into crafting your own signature drinks.

Authentic Cuisine: Savor delectable Mexican and international cuisine that pairs harmoniously with the complexities of tequila from a wide array of sought-after food trucks. From traditional tacos to all types of world gourmet dishes that pair extremely well with tequila and mezcal, indulge in a culinary journey like no other.

Music and outdoor games and activities: Enjoy your favorite summer music vibes by some of LA's hottest DJs, and captivating and exciting outdoor games and activities throughout the day. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere and dance the day away.

Artisan Market: Explore a bustling marketplace featuring local artisans and vendors offering tequila-related products, handcrafted items, and souvenirs. Discover unique treasures to commemorate your experience.

VIP Experiences: Elevate your festival experience with exclusive VIP packages, including early access, private tastings, swag bags, and more. Enjoy the festival like a true connoisseur.

Online Purchases: For the first time, LA Tequila Fest will introduce a convenient QR code from ShopSK, allowing attendees to access exclusive festival pricing on tequila and mezcal bottles with just a quick scan.

The LA Tequila Festival is an inclusive event that welcomes agave enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious newcomers.

Tickets for the Los Angeles Tequila Festival are available for purchase through the festival's official website: www.latequilafest.com. Early ticket booking is highly recommended as this event tends to sell out quickly.

