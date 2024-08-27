LA TEQUILA FEST Returns This September

The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation presents its annual signature fundraising event.
The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation (AMCFF) proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated LA Tequila Fest, set for September 7 at the prestigious LA Center Studios from 1:30 PM to 6:30 PM.
As AMCFF's signature fundraising event, the LA Tequila Fest supports the foundation's scholarship program, primarily benefiting Latinx students who embody the values of hard work, perseverance, and community commitment.
This annual tradition celebrates the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Mexico's most iconic spirit and fuels educational opportunities. To date, AMCFF has awarded nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to over 1,400 students, driving generational change in some of the most underserved communities in the San Fernando Valley.
"We are proud to bring this major event to Southern California, as it underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting disadvantaged students from the East San Fernando Valley. Through this festival, we can provide much-needed financial resources that empower these students to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams," said Brian De La Rosa, Board President of the Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation.
Agave enthusiasts from all walks of life come together to enjoy premium tequila and mezcal brands, exploring innovative cocktail creations, and immersing themselves in the culture that celebrates them, all while supporting a worthy cause.
The LA Tequila Festival is an inclusive event that welcomes agave enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious newcomers.
Tickets for the Los Angeles Tequila Festival are available for purchase through the festival's official website: www.latequilafest.com. Early ticket booking is highly recommended as this event tends to sell out quickly.
