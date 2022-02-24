Inland Pacific Ballet Presents TRILOGY: TAKE II An Evening Of Dance To Music From The Cinema

Inland Pacific Ballet's Take II features dance to music from the cinema performed by the IPB II Studio Company and 2021-2022 IPB Academy Apprentices and Trainees. The program features ensemble performances set to familiar film soundtracks from today and the golden age of cinema. Original choreography by Jill Voznick, Kelly Lamoureux, Joshua Collins, Lucy Cox, Kylie Faith, Michael Milligan, HannahLeah Oeding, and Celyna Tran.

Take II takes place Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 p.m. There are a very limited number tickets for exclusive in-person, socially distanced seating at IPB's Studio 7 Theater in Montclair. Tickets for digital livestream viewing at home per link/device are also available.

In May of 2022 for the final program of the Trilogy Series, IPB will premiere Lilypada, a new original work choreographed by Zaylin Cano with an original score by Joss Cano.

All ticket proceeds support future IPB programs.

Inland Pacific Ballet, 9061 Central Avenue, Montclair, CA 91763 in-person or livestream



- Friday, March 11; 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, March 12; 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, March 13; 2:00 p.m.

Tickets:

Live in-person: $35 per person; Guests are asked to arrive early and will need to complete health screening questionnaire. Masks are required for everyone. Seating is limited and socially distanced.

Streaming Tickets: $35 per link/device per performance

Information: http://www.ipballet.org/

Tickets: https://ipballet.secure.force.com/ticket/#/