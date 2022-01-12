Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Long Island Awards
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld Long Island Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lamont Brown - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joe Kassner - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island
Best Direction Of A Musical
Lamont Brown - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island
Best Direction Of A Play
Sam Hood Adrain - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox
Best Direction Of A Stream
Ethan Popp - BROADWAY ON THE NORTH FORK - Broadway on the North Fork
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Doug Harry - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway
Best Musical
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway
Best Performer In A Musical
Christen Dekie - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island
Best Performer In A Play
Deborah Rupy - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - South Shore Theatre Experience
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Scott H Severance - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork
Best Play
THE ELEPHANT MAN - Merrick Theatre the Center for the Arts
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steve Cottonaro - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Don Hannah - NEWSIES - The Gateway
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Prince Parker - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jenni Profera - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Amy Ippolito - RICHARD III - Northeast Stage
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox Theater