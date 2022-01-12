Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Long Island Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Long Island Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lamont Brown - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Kassner - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island

Best Direction Of A Musical

Lamont Brown - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island

Best Direction Of A Play

Sam Hood Adrain - THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox

Best Direction Of A Stream

Ethan Popp - BROADWAY ON THE NORTH FORK - Broadway on the North Fork

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Doug Harry - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway

Best Musical

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway

Best Performer In A Musical

Christen Dekie - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island

Best Performer In A Play

Deborah Rupy - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - South Shore Theatre Experience

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Scott H Severance - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork

Best Play

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Merrick Theatre the Center for the Arts

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Cottonaro - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Don Hannah - NEWSIES - The Gateway

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Prince Parker - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jenni Profera - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Amy Ippolito - RICHARD III - Northeast Stage

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox Theater