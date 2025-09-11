Wayne McGregor’s Landmark Exhibition INFINITE BODIES Will Open at Somerset House This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This October, Somerset House will present Infinite Bodies, a landmark exhibition from internationally acclaimed choreographer and director Sir Wayne McGregor CBE.

Marking the culmination of Somerset House’s 25th birthday celebrations, the exhibition will transform the Embankment Galleries into a multi-sensory environment of installations, performances, and experiments that explore bold new expressions of the body through space, time, and technology.

Company Wayne McGregor will be in residence throughout the run, activating installations and facilitating interactions with visitors. The project is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and curated by Dr. Cliff Lauson, Director of Exhibitions at Somerset House, and writer Philippa Dunn.

Presented offsite in partnership with Stone Nest in London’s West End, McGregor will also unveil On The Other Earth, described as the world’s first post-cinematic choreographic installation. Set within Jeffrey Shaw and Sarah Kenderdine’s 360-degree stereoscopic, 12k LED nVis screen, the installation combines dance, digital imaging, spatialised sound, and AI to create a hyper-immersive encounter with Company Wayne McGregor and Hong Kong Ballet dancers, set to a soundscape by Nicolas Becker and LEXX (Invisible Mountain).

Highlights of Infinite Bodies

Infinite Bodies will span McGregor’s three-decade career and showcase his cross-disciplinary collaborations. Highlights will include OMNI, a new work created with Industrial Light & Magic blending choreography and cinematic visual effects, and installations from long-time partners Random International, including Future Self and No One is an Island. Other major works include Ben Cullen Williams’ A Body for AI, the sensory sound installation Deepstaria Void created with Invisible Mountain and Bronze AI, and The Living Archive, McGregor’s evolving digital platform featuring AI-generated choreography through AISOMA.

The exhibition will also feature McGregor’s collaborations across fashion, film, music, and art, with contributions from Gareth Pugh, Shirazeh Houshiary, Radiohead, and The Chemical Brothers. Contemporary photographer Indigo Lewin will present new work in the Great Arch Hall, documenting intimate and everyday moments from the world of dance.

Public Programming and Accessibility

Alongside the exhibition, Somerset House will host workshops, family sessions, music events, and an In Conversation with Wayne McGregor. Dedicated programming will also provide inclusive access for neurodivergent and visually impaired audiences, including Relaxed Sessions and tactile tours with BSL interpretation.

Infinite Bodies will open this October at Somerset House, with On The Other Earth presented at Stone Nest in London’s West End.