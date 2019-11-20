VIDEO: MATILDA at The John W. Engeman Theater

MATILDA opened at The John W. Engeman Theater on Thursday, November 14. The production will run through Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Take a look at a video of the production below!

The inspiring story of an extraordinary girl comes to life in MATILDA The Musical. Based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel, MATILDA is the story of the courageous little girl with an unbounded imagination who proves that despite the odds, you can do anything you put your mind to - and change your destiny. Packed with high energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by this Broadway hit and winner of 16 Best Musical awards!





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You