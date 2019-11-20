VIDEO: MATILDA at The John W. Engeman Theater

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  

MATILDA opened at The John W. Engeman Theater on Thursday, November 14. The production will run through Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Take a look at a video of the production below!

The inspiring story of an extraordinary girl comes to life in MATILDA The Musical. Based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel, MATILDA is the story of the courageous little girl with an unbounded imagination who proves that despite the odds, you can do anything you put your mind to - and change your destiny. Packed with high energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by this Broadway hit and winner of 16 Best Musical awards!

VIDEO: MATILDA at The John W. Engeman Theater
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Long Island Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad Perform 'Let It Go' at a London Gay Nightclub in This Fun Must-Watch Video!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes in Hallmark's A HOMECOMING FOR THE HOLIDAYS
  • VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Performs 'Beyvita' Medley At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Sings 'You're Welcome' for a Child with Cancer