Tribute to Prince to be Presented at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present a live concert performance, Kissed by a Prince, a tribute to the late legendary artist, PRINCE, on Saturday, March 23rd, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.



On April 21, 2016, the world lost one of the most profound musical artists of our time: Prince Rogers Nelson. Since his 1978 debut album, For You, his music has filled the airwaves with raw musical emotion. All of the performers of Kissed By A Prince have been inspired by the music of Prince, and have joined forces to bring his music to a live audience. “All of the performers have been inspired by, and have performed Prince's music for decades,” said guitarist Mike Mazzaraco. “We are honored to have the opportunity to pay tribute to this musical great.”



The collaborative effort is spearheaded by an all-star lineup of local musicians led by vocalists Dawnette Darden of The HooDoo Loungers, guitarist Mike Mazzaraco, bassist Klyph Black, drummer Ellis Holmes III, keyboardist Sean Willis, and percussionist Bopa King Carré.



Tickets are on sale now for $37 in advance and $47 the day of the show and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling or visiting the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on 5 until show time on the day of the performance.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.